Renée Zellweger is stepmom goals as she makes rare appearance in family video with boyfriend Ant Anstead

Renée Zellweger and her boyfriend Ant Anstead have been enjoying some precious family time over the holiday period.

The Bridget Jones actress, 55, and the British-born TV star, 45, have been in a relationship since 2021 and no doubt relish this time of year filled with festivities and joy.

After she began dating Ant, Renée became a devoted stepmother figure to his five-year-old son, Hudson, who he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall, and the actress even made a rare appearance in a video shared by Ant of his youngest recently.

Posting on his Instagram, Ant shared some sweet photos of Hudson playing chess at their home in front of a cozy-looking fire.

He also posted a video of Hudson engrossed in his plasma ball as he says "Watch" to his dad and Renée, which prompted laughs from them both.

Fans in the comments section were quick to point out that they could hear Renée's distinctive giggle in the background.

One person said: "I can hear Renée," while another agreed: "That is 100% Renée’s laugh. It’s distinctive and perfect."

A third simply said: "Always take bunches of pictures and videos! Memories are the best! He is getting so big! So handsome! Glad y'all had a great Christmas."

Renée is also a stepmom to Ant's older kids, Amelie, 21, and Archie, 18, who he shares with his first wife, Louise Anstead.

The older children live with their mom in London, but Ant regularly goes to visit them, and they also spend plenty of time in LA with their dad.

Ant and Renée Zellweger's low-key romance

Most of the time, Ant and Renée keep their romance on the downlow and don't often talk about their relationship in public.

However, Ant has shared the odd social media post in dedication to his two-time Oscar-winning girlfriend. Most recently, the TV star shared the official trailer for Renée's upcoming reprisal as Bridget Jones in the fourth instalment of the film franchise called Mad About the Boy.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Ant wrote: "The missus was busy being brilliant this summer…..she's a blooming [sic] Bridget genius!"

He then poked fun at her co-star Leo Woodall who plays her on-screen love interest: "Oh and Leo… we need to quiet chat down a dark alleyway… x."

Meanwhile, Ant also previously shared some loved-up photos of the two when he was celebrating Hudson's birthday. The proud posted a picture of Hudson and Renee at the park. In the snapshot, they were seen sitting on a bench, with the Hollywood actress doting on the little boy.

Before that, Ant gave his girlfriend a super sweet shoutout after she sang a duet with singer songwriter, C M Talkington. "Ren….. you are utterly brilliant! A beautiful and talented genius! The most gorgeous and classy lady who continues to effortlessly tackle inspiring and cool projects in your stride! The coolest human I know."