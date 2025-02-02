Catherine Zeta-Jones teases career first as she finally returns to Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones is busier than ever! After wrapping season two of Wednesday in Ireland, the actress has jetted to France for her next project. Returning to Instagram two months after she last posted, Catherine, 55, revealed what she's been up to.

Captioning an idyllic snap, the A-lister mused: "Paris…Thank you. I have been working away in the City of Light. What a cast and crew."

Among the comments, fans were quick to point out that Catherine was likely shooting The Gallerist – an upcoming Indie flick starring Natalie Portman, Jenna Ortega, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Sterling K. Brown, Zach Galifianakis and Daniel Brühl.

© Pascal Le Segretain Catherine has landed a role in the upcoming Indie flick, The Gallerist

Catherine's casting was announced last December, with several outlets confirming that the movie was in the pre-production phase. Catherine herself has spoken about The Gallerist, and while visiting Deadline's Red Sea Studio in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, teased a few details.

Noting that it's a "movie about art" and that she would be playing an art dealer, the mom-of-two explained that it would mark a first in her career. "It's interesting because I'm starting to get what I always desired as a younger actor, which are some indie movie proposals," she raved.

© Getty Catherine pictured with her husband Michael Douglas at the opening ceremony of The Red Sea International Film Festival

"I've never done the indie film route, so I'm really excited about that because it's a collaboration which is not an actor for hire. Everyone is just thrown into this very short, tight schedule and budget, usually, and we're all bringing our A-game to it." Catherine added that she hoped filming would commence in the new year.

While the Chicago star has refrained from naming The Gallerist as the project in question, we've done some digging. Considering Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Natalie Portman and Sterling K. Brown have all been posting from Paris this week, it looks like fans could be right.

Whether or not Catherine's husband, Michael Douglas, has been travelling with her remains to be seen. The couple, who married in 2000 and share two children, were forced to spend much of 2024 apart.

Amid Catherine's long-running shoot for Wednesday, the 55-year-old headed to Ireland, while Michael held down to the fort at their family home. He did visit his wife in that period, however, and was pictured on Tim Burton's set in September.

Seen planting a kiss on her beloved husband's cheek, Catherine joked that it was "Bring your husband to work day!!!"

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones' homecoming present after months away

"@michaelkirkdouglas stepped into our wonder world. Usually, such normies would be banished, but Morticia made an exception because 'A Perfect Murder' starring the aforementioned, is one of her favorite movies," she quipped.

After seven months on the job, Catherine eventually returned home in November and spent the Holidays with Michael and their family.