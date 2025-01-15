Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' two kids Dylan and Carys' new photos will make you nervous

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' two kids, Dylan, 24, and Carys, 21, are leaning into their adventurous side for 2025, and kicked things off for the year in just that way.

To head into the new year, the siblings took a trip together to Argentina to explore the stunning natural beauty of locations like the Los Glaciares National Park in the Santa Cruz Province and Ushuaia, a city in Argentina that reigns as the world's southernmost city.

The pair bundled up to do some hiking and exploring, along with some ziplining, interacting with the locals, ringing in the new year with a drink at the peak, and capturing the breathtaking glaciers and valleys.

Dylan posted photos from their trip on Instagram on Tuesday, January 14, captioning them: "Bottom of the planet, top of the world," receiving likes from their mom Catherine and older half brother Cameron Douglas.

Friends and fans left comments along the lines of "insane!" and "incredible!" with one dubbing them: "My world travellers." Carys posted some photos from the trip on her own social media on December 31, with Cameron commenting: "POWERFUL…that's a helluva way to elevate into '25! Love you girl."

The siblings share an extremely close relationship, and both even belong to the same alma mater, Brown University. Carys is currently a student at the Ivy League school, while Dylan graduated in 2022.

Dylan and Carys took a trip together to visit Argentina

The 24-year-old worked in political campaigns behind-the-scenes for a while before launching his own radio show with SiriusXM, Young American with Dylan Douglas, focusing on speaking directly with Gen-Z voters ahead of the 2024 US Presidential election.

He spoke with FAULT Magazine recently, and explained the reasoning behind making the move into the limelight with his efforts. "The stakes are so high — that's what inspired me."

The siblings celebrated the new year at the place dubbed "the southernmost city in the world"

"I felt we were turning our backs on so much of what makes America special. The rhetoric I was seeing, some of the policies being floated — I couldn't believe this was who we are as a nation. That was very scary, but it also inspired me to do everything I can to stay true to and fight for the ideals I was raised to uphold."

He continued: "That took many forms, including uplifting the next generation of American political leaders by working on political campaigns. I see my role as host of Young American very much in the same way."

Dylan and Carys each shared outtakes from their trip on social media

"Even though I am the host, it's the guests who are most important — my role, just like in the campaigns I worked on, is to help elevate and amplify their stories, platforms, and messages."

Alluding to his famous family background, and whether that plays a role when it comes to preconceived notions of his allegiance, he added: "Often, people already have perceptions of who I am before they even meet me."

"Bottom of the planet, top of the world," Dylan captioned the photos

"In a world where I'm often being defined by everything under the sun but who I am as a person, I've always been driven to be myself and to stay true to my beliefs and principles."