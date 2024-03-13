Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori could be twins as they stand side-by-side to support Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori left fans stunned when they made their first public appearance together to support Kanye West.

The duo were pictured standing side by side at Ye's Vultures Listening Party at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Tuesday.

Kim was married to the rapper from 2014 to 2022, and he and Bianca tied the knot just weeks after their divorce was finalized.

Similarities between Kanye's current wife and ex-wife are often pointed out, and there is no denying how much they looked alike when they were standing together for the first time.

© Instagram Kim and Bianca looked like twins

Kim was seen chatting to Bianca while she filmed her husband performing on stage while he performed with his daughter North West, 11.

The Kardashians star looked typically stylish, wearing an oversized black coat and matching top. Biance, meanwhile, slicked her hair back and wore a plunging pink top with skintight leggings.

After a video of them was shared by producer, DJ Pharris, fans flooded social media to share their disbelief over the joint outing.

"Didn't expect that..." one user wrote on X. A second said: "What on earth would they be talking about?"

Others took to Reddit to comment on Kim and Bianca's likeness, with one writing: "They look like twins," and another added: "One and the same."

© Instagram Kim and Bianca were spotted chatting as they stood together

Kim is said to have an amicable relationship with Bianca, and judging by their interaction it appears there are no hard feelings between the two.

Speculation over Biance and Kanye's relationship status has been a hot topic of conversation since they were first spotted together in January 2023.

Soon after they were pictured enjoying a meal at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, reports surfaced that they had wed.

© Getty Images Kanye and Bianca married in 2022

However, according to TMZ, while they held a private ceremony to celebrate their love, they hadn't filed a marriage certificate, so it was unclear at the time whether they were legally married.

But in October 2023, it was claimed that they obtained a "confidential" marriage license so it was never made public record until the Daily Mail reportedly obtained the documents.

According to the publication, Kanye – who legally changed his name to Ye in October 2021 – and Biance wed in Palo Alto on December 20, 2022 – one month after he and Kim settled their divorce.

© Instagram Bianca and Kim have often been compared

While they have not released any details of the wedding, Kanye is known for pulling out all the stops when it comes to romance.

The American rapper and Kim's big day remains one of the most spectacular celebrity weddings to have ever taken place – and it reportedly cost the couple a whopping $12 million.

The evening before their nuptials, Kim and Kanye hosted a rehearsal dinner for around 600 guests in the Palace of Versailles' Hall of Mirrors. They then married on May 24, 2014, at the 16th-century Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy.

The bride wore a bespoke couture wedding dress designed by Riccardo Tisci, formerly creative director of Givenchy.

© Getty Images Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce in November 2022

Kanye and Kim announced their split shortly before celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary in 2021.

She was declared legally single in March 2022, before their divorce was finalized nine months later.

