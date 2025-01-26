Hugh Jackman shows off ripped physique as he talks challenges of new show

Hugh Jackman is putting in the work.

The Deadpool & Wolverine actor recently debuted a long-awaited special project, a slew of performances at Radio City Music Hall that kicked off last week.

Titled From New York, With Love, the show comprises 12 shows in Radio City Music Hall plus an additional 12 shows running through the rest of the year, during which he will perform numbers from some of his most popular movies and theater productions.

Following his big opening night, for which his longtime friend turned new love Sutton Foster was in attendance, Hugh took to Instagram with some behind-the-scenes details of how he has challenged himself for the new gig.

The X-Men star shared a video of him at the gym, practicing a jump rope sequence, over and over again.

He then explained in his caption: "So here's the thing … my trainer Beth Lewis and I worked for months and months to get me remotely close to being ready to do this jump rope choreo on stage."

"She has the patience of a saint!!!" he emphasized, before reflecting: "And while I still messed up, I had a blast. And get to do it again 21 more times! Thank you @bethlewisfit."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and rave over it, with one complimenting him with: "MR. JACKMAN, YOUR ARMS," as others followed suit with: "Let's go Hugh!" and: "It was such a fun part of the show!" as well as: "Amazing!! Well done to you and @bethlewisfit."

Opening night of From New York, With Love came just weeks after Hugh confirmed his romance with his former Broadway co-star Sutton, and amid their respective divorces from their former spouses, Deborra-Lee Furness and Ted Griffin.

Sutton and Hugh have known each other for at least two decades, however they deepened their friendship in 2022 when they starred alongside each other in The Music Man on Broadway, which concluded its run in January 2023.

During that time, Sutton opened up to Vogue about what it was like to work with Hugh, sharing: "He has an impeccable reputation of being the hardest working man, incredibly kind, and generous — and all of that is true."

She further gushed: "He disarms everyone, and he doesn't make anything about him. And he's now become one of my best friends," noting it "was a surprise, because you usually go into these things thinking, 'Well, I hope we get along,'" and that they had recently spent Memorial Day together with their families.