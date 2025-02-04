Kacey Musgraves breaks silence after viral reaction to Beyoncé's country Grammys win

Kacey Musgraves has broken her silence after her reaction to Beyoncé winning Best Country Album at the 2025 Grammys went viral on Sunday.

The 36-year-old country music artist was accused by viewers of shading Beyoncé, 43, after she beat Kacey – who was also nominated in the category for her album Deeper Well – to take home the coveted prize.

After Taylor Swift – who won the award years prior – announced Beyoncé as the winner, the camera turned to Lainey Wilson and Kacey, who both stood and applauded the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer.

However, while Lainey – who was also a nominee – was smiling over Beyoncé's win, Kacey was accused of looking "mad", and her reaction quickly went viral.

"Is Kacey Musgraves mad that Beyoncé won? She sure looks it," one viewer wrote on X. A second said: "Why does Kacey Musgraves look salty??" A third added: "Kacey Musgraves is MAAAAAAD."

However, a rep for "The Architect" singer denied there was any animosity between Kacey and Beyoncé. "It's a sensationalistic false narrative meant to pit two talented female artists against each other," they told E! News. "There was simply no scowl or expression made."

Kacey was accused of looking 'mad' about Beyonce's win

Beyoncé became the first black woman in 50 years to win in the Country Music Album category at the Grammys.

The star was overcome with emotion as she went to hug her husband, Jay-Z, 55, and daughter, Blue Ivy, 13, before walking up to the stage to accept her award.

© Getty Images Beyonce won the award for Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter

After receiving her award for Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé said: "I really was not expecting this, wow. I want to thank God that I'm able to still do what I love after so many years. I'd like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album, we worked so hard on it.

"I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists and I just want to encourage people to do what they're passionate about, and to say, stay persistent."

© Getty Images Kacey won Best Country Song for The Architect

She added: "Wow, I'd like to thank my beautiful family, all of the artists that were collaborators, thank you, this wouldn't have been this album without you. I'd like to thank God again, and my fans, and I still am in shock. So, thank you so much for this honor."

It was a big night for the "16 Carriages" singer as she also won the most coveted award of the night – Album of the Year.

Beyoncé was visibly shocked as she won Country Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammys

Taking to the stage with her daughter by her side, the superstar was visibly emotional as she accepted the award from a group of firefighters – an unexpected but touching tribute to those who battled the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles last month.

Taylor Swift was there to present Beyoncé with her award

"I just feel very full and very honored," she said, pausing for a moment to take it all in. "It's been many, many years."

Beyoncé led the Grammys this year with a staggering 11 nominations, including Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "II Most Wanted" with Miley Cyrus, which she also won.