Why Beyoncé missed the 2023 Grammys red carpet

Beyoncé is expected to be one of the biggest presences at the 2023 Grammy Awards, but the star's night has already gotten off to a bittersweet start.

The singer has already won two awards during the premiere show ceremony and was presented with a televised win as well.

Recent EGOT winner Viola Davis was on-hand to present the star with the Best R&B Song award for her recent hit Cuff It.

However, despite being name-dropped by host Trevor Noah earlier in the show as being present, she couldn't arrive on stage to receive the trophy.

Instead, one of her co-songwriters and iconic musician Nile Rodgers accepted it on her behalf, and Trevor cleared the air on where she really was.

"For real, Beyoncé is on her way," he said. "For real, the upside of hosting in LA is everyone can be here. The downside of hosting in LA is the traffic."

Beyoncé has already won three awards during the 65th Grammy Awards

He did also mention that with this win, the superstar performer has now equaled the record for the most Grammy wins ever for a recording artist in the award's history.

Beyoncé is slated to not only attend the show, but also act as a support system for her husband Jay-Z, who will be joining a slate of other rappers for a performance of DJ Khaled's God Did.

The singer is also busy balancing news of her Renaissance world tour, her first time on world stages since the On The Run II Tour in 2018, and her first solo outing since The Formation Tour in 2016.

The Break My Soul singer made her grand return to the stage in late January when she performed an hour-long set for concert-goers celebrating the official launch of the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai, performing some of her biggest hits throughout her decades-long career.

The singer is making her big comeback

While she is not slated to perform at tonight's Grammys ceremony, a surprise set could always be in the cards.

