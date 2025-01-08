Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy share romantic kiss in rare picture

Actors Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy have continued to cement their status as one of Hollywood's hottest power couples.

While the pair have largely kept their romance out of the spotlight, they've occasionally treated fans to a few titbits including gushing comments and loved-up photos.

© Getty Images Leo and Meghann at The South Bank Sky Arts Awards in July 2023

And on Tuesday, Meghann sparked a sweet fan reaction when she shared a glimpse inside their latest tropical getaway. In a post shared to Instagram, the 34-year-old uploaded several bronzed snapshots, including one that showed her reclining onboard a yacht wearing a red cami dress. She had her hand running through her hair and tilted her face towards the sunshine.

© Instagram The actress looked sublime in a scarlet maxi dress

Another envy-inducing picture showed Meghann bathing in a pool beside the beach, while a third image showed the TV star kissing her beau Leo on the beach. While Meghann didn't show their faces, she did make sure to include their shadows cast onto the pristine white sand.

In her caption, she wrote: "Just making the cut for the last day Larry David says you can say happy new year!!"

© Instagram Meghann and Leo shared a romantic kiss on the beach

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "The way I gasped," while a second noted: "Ugh I love you guys together," and a third chimed in: "This trip, these [people]! My faves."

Meghann and Leo, 28, were first linked back in 2022 and only made their relationship official in February last year.

© Instagram The pair visited Sicily together

They first crossed paths while filming The White Lotus in which Meghann portrayed hotel guest Daphne, and Leo played Essex party boy, Jack.

While rumours of a possible romance started to swirl after they appeared on the show together, Meghann long insisted that the pair were nothing more than friends. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Meghann squashed rumours by saing: "Oh, I don't kiss and tell. Come on, guys… For you, I'll say sure. I'm just kidding, just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it." She added: "We're friends."

They appeared on the red carpet together in July 2023 at the South Bank Sky Arts Award ceremony in London, and finally went official with their romance in November of that year. Photos published by E! showed the pair kissing as they enjoyed a rainy stroll through New York City.

In August 2024, Meghann made a rare comment about her beau, praising his natural acting ability. During an interview with Variety, she said of Leo's performance in One Day: "I thought it was incredibly well done from top to bottom, and obviously the performances were my favorite part."