Ben Affleck enjoys boys' night with lookalike son Samuel - photos

Ben Affleck enjoyed some quality time with his son Samuel on Tuesday as the duo sat courtside to watch Boston Celtics defeat the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Good Will Hunting actor and his ten-year-old son – whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner – appeared to be having a great time as they cheered on Ben's beloved NBA team at The Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles.

WATCH: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's love story

Loading the player...

The father-son duo put on an animated display as they watched the game, with both snacking on popcorn before Samuel enjoyed a hamburger.

It appeared to be just a boys' night out as Ben was without his new wife Jennifer Lopez, who he married in front of family and friends in August following their secret Las Vegas nuptials in July.

TRENDING NOW: GMA's Amy Robach's husband's relationship status revealed after T.J. Holmes affair

POPULAR: Gwen Stefani covers her body in jewels in her most jaw-dropping look

Ben and J.Lo are now navigating married life as a blended family. Ben also shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, with Jennifer Garner, while his new bride has twins Emme and Max, 14, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Ben and Samuel cheered on the Boston Celtics

In November, the If You Had My Love singer opened up about her and Ben's family unit - along with her respect for Jennifer - while chatting with Vogue.

"[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together," the Let's Get Loud singer maintained.

The three all live in Los Angeles, while Marc lives on the East Coast, and she told the publication it was a transition she was very meticulous about.

Ben enjoyed a boys' night with his son

"The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she said, adding that: "They have so many feelings. They're teens."

She added: "But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me, and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can't see with my kids because I'm so emotionally tied up."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.