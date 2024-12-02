Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Garner reveals how son Samuel, 12, is setting himself apart as she outlines her children's distinct personalities
Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on March 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

The 13 Going on 30 star shares her three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Jennifer Garner may be the ultimate Hollywood mom when it comes to sharing relatable anecdotes about motherhood and her life at home, but it looks like her kids are giving it their own go as well!

The actress, 52, shares children Violet, who turned 19 on Sunday, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and they're all fired up for the holidays.

The mom-of-three told People that while they prepare their own large Thanksgiving family meal, the kids are now old enough to bring their own individual dishes to the table as well, showcasing a flair of their personalities.

"I have one kid who specializes in mashed potatoes, that's their specialty, I have one kid who is all about making an apple pie, that's their specialty, and then I have one who goodness only knows what she will make," she shared.

Although, as it turns out, the youngest in the group, Samuel, is already gearing up for the very next holiday, and is getting Christmas-happy. "The other night I got home from work, and my son had Christmas music playing full blast through the whole house, and he was wearing an apron and he was making ginger snaps."

The Yes Day star found the joy in that, too. "And it was just like, 'That's what I'm looking for. That is the energy that I want to see brought to our house right now.'" 

Shaquille O'Neal, Samuel Garner Affleck, and Ben Affleck attend the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend at Vivint Arena on February 17, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.© Getty Images
The preteen is the youngest of Jennifer and Ben's three children

Jennifer explained that it had become a tradition in her household for her to bake a 10-grain bread from The Bread Bible for their family Thanksgiving dinner. "I love this recipe!"

"I don't know how it got so entrenched in my family's Thanksgiving menu, but everyone is going to be ready for me to make this 10-grain bread."

Violet Affleck and Jennifer Garner are seen on May 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Violet celebrated her 19th birthday over the Thanksgiving long weekend

As for Christmas, the family-of-four have their separate traditions as well. "We'll definitely go see The Nutcracker, because that is a huge part of Christmas for me and for my kids — thank goodness I've drilled it into them — and just being together with family."

This year's Thanksgiving, however, proved to be an emotional one for the family, as their dog Birdie passed away, just in time for Violet's return home from Yale University.

Jen Garner sits in a tractor© Instagram
"'That's what I'm looking for. That is the energy that I want to see brought to our house right now.'"

Jennifer described the devastating few days leading up to the loss, writing on social media: "It is hard to know how to write this— it seems nuts, given the world, to mourn a pet, but since we have shared Birdie with all of you, it only seems fair to let you know of her passing."

"Birdie loved to be read to, always found her way into a Pretend Cooking Show, and knew just how to give people what they needed (as evidenced by her happy days as a dog therapy team with Mo)," she lovingly added. 

Jennifer Garner shares glimpse of personal family photos in her $8million home© Instagram
The star's family lost their beloved pet dog Birdie prior to Thanksgiving

"She lived a happy dog life and is now in the role she was born to play: angel girl. It's a gift to love and be loved by such a creature as Birdie the Doggie."

