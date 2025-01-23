Ben Affleck marks milestone first after Jennifer Lopez divorce

Ben Affleck is making his big return to the big screen for the first time since his separation and eventual divorce from now ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Ben, 52, and Jennifer, 55, began dealing with split reports in the early part of 2024, although occasionally publicly reunited for the sake of family gatherings.

In August, on the two year anniversary of their romantic Atlanta wedding ceremony, Jennifer finally filed for divorce from the actor and filmmaker. Their divorce was finalized earlier this month.

Since then, while they've been seen together with family, they've maintained a cordial distance, with the actress starring in Unstoppable, a sports biopic produced by Ben and Matt Damon's production company, Artists Equity.

The upcoming Artists Equity project will feature Ben back on the big screen, the sequel to 2016's The Accountant. Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons and Cynthia-Addai Robinson will also be reprising their roles from the original.

A first trailer for The Accountant 2 has been released, and the film has officially been added to the slate of premieres at South by Southwest this March, set for a March 8 release. It will be released in theaters on April 25.

© Getty Images Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Anna Kendrick starred alongside Ben in the 2016 original

The dad-of-three has shied away from public appearances in recent months, his last being in November, when he and ex-wife Jennifer Garner volunteered together with Midnight Missions over Thanksgiving, serving meals to those in need.

While the exes have not directly spoken about their feelings on each other since the split, they've continued to show their appreciation as professionals, with the Daredevil actor doing so during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight with Matt and Cillian Murphy, his co-producers on the film Small Things Like These.

Ben and Matt were asked about Unstoppable, which also stars Jharrel Jerome and Bobby Cannavale, and the former was full of praise for his ex-wife's turn in the film, in which she plays Judy Robles.

© Getty Images The film is the actor's first onscreen appearance since his divorce from JLo

"Unstoppable is a very different movie than [Small Things Like These], but is similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists," Ben responded.

"[Director William] Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel, all of whom were really passionate about this film and got to know Anthony and Judy, and the relationship with them and the passion they had to bring this story to life."

He specifically dubbed Jennifer "spectacular" in the role, playing the mother of Anthony Robles, a wrestler and NCAA champion born with only one leg. The film is based on the 2012 memoir of the same name.

© Getty Images Jennifer made her own screen comeback with "Unstoppable."

"It's another one that we're really, really proud of," Ben continued. "And if there's any sort of key to what success we've had so far…we believed in the right people. And Unstoppable is another example."

While at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the film premiered, JLo told People that the dysfunctional family dynamics that the characters dealt with in the movie sometimes made it difficult for her as she quietly went through with a split of her own.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin The star was busy filming "The Accountant 2" in California when he was dealing with split reports

"I struggled on the set a couple of times," she told the publication. "I was like, 'Ugh, too close.'"