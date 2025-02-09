Taylor Swift is in the building! The pop star has arrived at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX.

She is there to cheer for the Kansas City Chiefs, now vying for their record-breaking third straight win and fifth overall, albeit one in particular.

For the second year in a row, all eyes will be on Taylor and her star-studded private Chiefs suite as she roots for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The "Cruel Summer" hitmaker rocked an all white look for the big day, wearing a crisp white blazer atop a white tank top and blue short shorts. She was joined by Ice Spice, who was by her side at Super Bowl LVIII as well.

Taylor was spotted arriving in New Orleans a couple days before game day, and enjoyed a date night with her NFL boyfriend on Friday. On Saturday, she was captured grabbing dinner with her friends the HAIM sisters.

Taylor's previous Super Bowl attendance, Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, quickly went viral for her many reactions to the game, where the Chiefs were victorious.

Joining her in her suite last year were her close friend Blake Lively and Ice. It has been reported Blake did not join this year due to attention surrounding her ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

She ran onto the field to embrace and kiss Travis after he led the Chiefs to victory, with the couple saying "I love you" to each other, and their romantic pictures have since become one of their most memorable moments.

Her Super Bowl showing last year marked a rare milestone in their relationship. At that point, the couple had privately been dating for just a few months, and while Taylor had joined Travis at several low-key events and cheered him on from the stands of several Chiefs games, they weren't as public facing.

Since then, they've both been much more open about their romance, with Travis frequently gushing over her in his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

The Chiefs tight end even made a surprise cameo on stage at the Eras Tour last year, and Taylor was on hand to celebrate with the team when they won the AFC championship game to earn their place in the Super Bowl.

This year, the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, a rematch from Super Bowl LVII in 2023. The Eagles are hoping to take home their second ever Super Bowl trophy following their Super Bowl LII win.