Love Island star Jack Fincham reveals he is 'utterly mortified' by his past as he opens up about struggle with addiction

Love Island winner Jack Fincham has said that he is "utterly mortified" by his actions and has recently begun to make drastic changes.

In a new interview with The Sun, he opened up about his struggle with addictions to drugs, alcohol and gambling, regretting the impact it had on his relationships.

He said: "I can't say Love Island ruined my life – I did that myself. I, Jack Fincham, am an addict. I feel like a failure, utterly mortified by the things I have done. I had the world at my feet and I screwed it up."

Jack continued: "Embarrassed just doesn't touch it. It is hideous. I cry when I think about how I've let people down. I have blown more than a million pounds thanks to drugs, booze and gambling."

Jack Fincham opened up about his struggles with addiction in a new interview

The 32-year-old also spoke about his relationship with his ex-girlfriend and Love Island co-champion Dani Dyer, adding: "Drugs helped my relationship with Dani fail. I was absent, my priorities were wrong, I wasn't a great boyfriend. I am determined to change my future."

The former Love Island star added: "There's times I wish I'd never been in the public eye and just stayed exactly as I was. Destruction was always in me, but fame and money made it happen quicker."

Last week, Jack was jailed for six weeks after pleading guilty for dangerous dog offences when his dog, a Cane Corso named Elvis, bit and injured a runner in June 2024. The incident occurred just three months into his original suspended sentence for a previous charge of the same crime, though he was freed on bail afterwards while he appeals his sentence.

In the interview, Jack revealed that he began to make changes at the end of December last year. He said: "My last drink was Christmas Day – just two Desperados. At New Year there was no drugs or booze for the first time in my adult life. That feels amazing.

"We just watched the fireworks together and knew 2025 would be different. I've been to rehab before – because I was forced to – but I didn't actually think I was an addict. Now I'm not a kid, I'm 32, I need to change before it's too late. If I don't I could die."

As well as returning to the work he did before Love Island, selling stationery, and doing a degree in financial trading, he is looking to the future with his partner and TOWIE star Chloe Brockett, 24.

He shared: "I want to marry her and have children. I will propose when I have enough money. If I did it now, her ring would have to come out of a cracker. Chloe deserves much more than that. She deserves a medal – she has saved my life."