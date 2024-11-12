Strictly's Tasha Ghouri is a vision in silky bridal white dress

Strictly Come Dancing star Tasha Ghouri was a vision in white as she appeared on The One Show alongside dance partner Alijaz Skorjanec.

The former Love Island contestant stunned in a silky, pearl-toned two-piece set, featuring a chic cowl neckline with halterneck detail and a flowing maxi skirt. Tasha's blonde hair was styled in an effortless updo, perfectly complementing her glowing complexion, enhanced by a glossy pink lip and a touch of rosy blush.

The reality star's glamorous look is no surprise – she has a taste for fashion as well as ballroom, serving as an eBay UK ambassador and frequently donning stylish, pre-loved pieces.

© Getty Images The Strictly star is known for her daring fashion choices

Tasha, who was born deaf, is Strictly's first-ever contestant with a cochlear implant and often takes to her social media platforms to educate her followers on hearing aids and cochlear implants.

The author of Your Superpower: Embrace What Makes You Different explained on the show how people in the past often mocked the way she spoke due to her disability. However, the Strictly star said receiving positive feedback from the judges "meant the absolute world" to her.

"For us it was telling a story and dancing with our hearts," she said. "It was a chance to tell a powerful and raw story and to hear those comments from the judges meant the world and it connected."

The interview came after the pair received a whopping score of 39 out of 40 on their Icons Week special as they performed to What About Us by Pink.

Tasha became visibly emotional on The One Show as she was surprised with a video message from her parents.

"The dance on Saturday was just absolutely amazing," said her mum, Nicky. "I'm kind of lost for words. It was moving. It was powerful and it was so meaningful, and it meant so much to you and so much to us and I'm probably going to start crying again. Well done, we love you so much."

Tasha's dad was also quick to praise his daughter's determination: "I was already full of pride the second you were born, and you keep piling it on. The overflow is now tears. With or without disabilities people can often feel in a dark place and your performance resonated with so many people for different reasons."

"Your passion for helping others is admirable and you have a very, very special heart. Never change darling. We all love you princess. And Aljaz thank you for everything."

After the pair's near-perfect quickstep last week, Tasha and Alijaz have secured a place this weekend at Blackpool's iconic tower ballroom.