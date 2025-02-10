Ruth Langsford reveals plans for first Valentine's Day as a single woman after marriage breakdown

Ruth Langsford has revealed she's celebrating Valentine's Day with her gal pals this year. The TV presenter, who announced her divorce from Eamonn Holmes in May last year, revealed that she'll be going out with her friends to celebrate Galentine's.

During Monday's edition of Loose Women, host Ruth was discussing Valentine's Day with her fellow panellists Sally Dynevor, Brenda Edwards and Ayda Field Williams when she revealed that celebrating 'Galentine's' or 'Palentine's' is more important to young people these days.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth Langsford is spending Valentine's Day with her gal pals

"Valentine's Day is just around the corner and we'll be celebrating 'Loose Love' every day this week," began the presenter. "But this year, it's out with hearts and flowers and in with friends because Galentines or Palentines is more important for young people these days," explained Ruth, before going on to reveal her own plans for the annual celebration.

"I think it's rather nice because I've had some gal friends invite me out for this Valentine's Day," said Ruth. "They sent me an invite that said, 'You're invited to Galentine's Day and we're all going out' and I thought, 'Aw, that's really nice,' and I haven't done that before," added the TV star.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth announced her divorce from Eamonn Holmes in May

It comes nine months after Ruth and Eamonn announced their divorce. The couple share a 22-year-old son named Jack.

Back in November, TV presenter Vanessa Feltz, who split from her long-term boyfriend Ben Ofoedu last year, revealed that neither she nor her Loose Women star friend "can be bothered" to get back into dating.

"I don't know if either of us can be bothered," she told MailOnline. "We'd probably rather go out together and have a laugh and leave men out of it," the broadcaster told the publication."

© David M. Benett The former couple were together for 14 years

Ruth recently opened up about her split from Eamonn in an interview with Woman&Home. "Relationship breakdowns are very difficult – marriage, friendship, whatever it is – but you just deal with it and you have to move on," she said.

"You can either let yourself crumble or you pick yourself up and get on with life. It’s a choice."

© Getty Ruth and Eamonn pictured with their son Jack (L) and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca (R) in 2018

The broadcaster went on to explain that while she's "not delighted" that her marriage is over, she's accepted it and is embracing life as a single woman.

"I'm not delighted my marriage is over but I've accepted that my marriage is over, so I am trying to now embrace the fact that I'm single and can make choices that are just about me," said the star.