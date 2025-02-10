Lauren Sánchez addresses recent 'turbulence' in reflective post

Lauren Sánchez is doing some reflecting — and keeping her head held high.

Over the weekend, the former news anchor was praised, and supported, by fans as she shared an inspirational message on Instagram.

The New Mexico native is currently engaged to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who she started dating in 2019 following their respective divorces.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Lauren Sanchez takes to the skies with son Nikko and actor Orlando Bloom

Lauren — a licensed pilot and the founder of aerial filming company Black Ops Aviation — took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a selfie in which she appears to be aboard a helicopter, wearing a white tank top paired with a Chanel denim baseball cap and Chanel sunglasses, plus Bose headphones.

"Some years start with turbulence, but that's just the wind reminding you to spread your wings," she then wrote in her caption.

"Good to be back in the air…" she went on, and concluded: "Here's to flying farther than we ever imagined," alongside emojis for a helicopter, rocket, and silver heart.

© Instagram Lauren also shared her inspirational message to her Instagram Stories

Fans and celebrity friends alike were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, with Kris Jenner leaving behind a string of red heart emojis, as singer Jewel added: "Fly high above the noise is the reminder I need."

Others followed suit with: "You are always so beautiful and inspiring Lauren," and: "My idol. So inspired to take up a helicopter license and fly it just like you," as well as: "So much inspiration seeing life from a different perspective."

© Instagram She shared another reflective quote to her Stories as well

She also shared another inspirational quote on her Instagram Stories, which read: "The people with the best vibe are the ones who radiate peace. They intentionally heal their generational trauma and they are not interested in harming anyone."

© Getty Images Lauren and Jeff have been engaged since 2023

"The energy in the room changes when they enter because they treat people with compassion."

© Instagram The former news anchor is a piloting afficionado

Lauren is a mom to three kids; she shares son Nikko González, 24, with ex Tony González, the former tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as twins Evan and Ella, 17, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, to whom she was married from 2005 to 2019.

Meanwhile Jeff shares four children with his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos, to whom he was married for 25 years, however only the name of his first son, Preston, who was born in 2000, is publicly known.