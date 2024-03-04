Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez's three children surprise her with the sweetest present

Lauren Sanchez may have celebrated her 54th birthday way back in December, but she's still basking in the sweet gifts she received from her loved ones.

The journalist and media personality took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a peek at the gift her three children gave her for her big day.

Lauren shares son Nikko Gonzalez, 23, with ex-boyfriend and former NFL player Tony Gonzalez, plus son Evan, 17, and daughter Ella, 16, with ex-husband and Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell.

Lauren Sanchez films inside beautiful kitchen with fiancé Jeff Bezos

In a selfie wearing a white vest, Lauren showed off her necklace with three different charms, each of which had been made by one of her children as a birthday present.

Alongside her charm-laden necklace, she wore a chain with the initials "LB," a nod to her fiancé Jeff Bezos as she refers to herself as "Lauren Bezos."

"Charmed," she gushed. "For my past birthday my kids all designed a charm for this necklace. I was sitting having coffee this morning thinking about how grateful I was for this amazing gift I will cherish forever. It was so loving and thoughtful. They all had their own ideas of what charm I would cherish. They were ALL right."

© Instagram Lauren showed off her birthday gift from her three children

Jessica Alba commented: "That's the sweetest," while Kris Jenner added: "BEAUTIFUL!!!! The charm necklace and YOU," and Jewel even wrote: "This is gorgeous – you have raised thoughtful humans… good job, mamma!" Jeff also is a dad to four children, shared with his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott.

Lauren and Jeff, who have been together since 2019, have been engaged since May 2023. In an interview with Vogue last November, the Amazon CEO and founder gushed: "She has really helped me put more energy into my relationships.

MORE: Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos celebrate major family milestone in sweet tribute

"She's always encouraging me: 'Call your kids. Call your dad. Call your mom.' And she's also just a very good role model. She keeps in touch with people. I've never seen her put makeup on without calling somebody. Usually her sister."

© Instagram Lauren with her oldest son Nikko Gonzalez

Although when asked about their coming wedding, Jeff, who turned 60 this January, simply joked when questioned about his involvement in wedding planning: "Oh, God, no. Do I look that dumb?"

SEE: Lauren Sanchez puts on leggy display in micro white mini-dress during celebration with Jeff Bezos

"We're still thinking about the wedding," Lauren affirmed: "what it's going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don't know yet. We've only been engaged five months!"

© Getty Images The journalist also showed her special chain in honor of her fiancé Jeff Bezos

Although she couldn't have been more excited about becoming Lauren Bezos, adding: "Uh, yes, one hundred percent. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."

MORE: Lauren Sanchez dons glamorous figure-hugging red gown with cut-outs for star-studded birthday celebration

Lauren and Jeff have also developed an effective professional relationship over the years, with Lauren heavily involving herself in the Bezos Earth Fund among other philanthropic efforts.

© Getty Images The couple announced their engagement last May and are looking to tie the knot soon

As for what being married to one of the world's richest and influential men entailed, she considered: "I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that, and I take those opportunities very seriously. We always look at each other and go, 'We're the team.' So everything's shared."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.