Lauren Sanchez reacts to criticism over divisive inauguration outfit

Lauren Sanchez caused quite the stir with her outfit for Donald Trump's inauguration on Monday – but it probably wasn't the reaction she was hoping for.

The 55-year-old divided opinion by wearing a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit teamed with a lace bra which was on full display under her cinched-in jacket.

Lauren has received some negative feedback about her risqué fashion choice, and while she has not responded to the criticism directly, she has subtly hit back at those who called her outfit "trashy".

The author and pilot has not shared photos of her inauguration outfit on Instagram, but she did post some stunning shots of her look for Trump's inaugural ball, the Starlight Ball, on Monday evening.

Lauren looked beautiful in a Dolce & Gabbana peach-colored cape gown with dramatic Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Many of her fans took to the comment section to share supportive messages for her, encouraging Lauren to ignore her haters.

© Getty Images Many criticized Lauren exposing her bra at the inauguration

Lauren made her feelings on the matter clear by 'liking' several statements, one of which read: "You look absolutely stunning and early today at the inauguration. You are truly an inspiration to me and I'm sure to Many Women."

She 'liked' another which said: "Don't let the haters bring you down! Only opinion that matters is your own and Jeff's."

© Getty Images Lauren subtly responded to haters of her outfit

Lauren also 'liked': "Girl you ate that inaugural look don’t pay attention to no haters."

Lauren is a big fan of her inauguration outfit, having previously worn it in September to attend the 2024 Forbes Power Women's Summit, held in New York City.

The journalist had a busy weekend supporting Trump. On Sunday, she rocked another gorgeous outfit to attend a candlelight dinner held at the National Building Museum in Washington D.C.

She was joined by Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and shared several photos from the event on social media, simply captioning them: "Magical evening." She turned heads in a Dolce & Gabbana gown, which featured a sparkly fitted bodice and an asymmetric draped full-length skirt.

© Instagram Lauren wowed in another Dolce & Gabbana gown

Lauren accompanied her fiancé Jeff Bezos to the inauguration on Monday. The couple were given priority seating inside the Capitol Rotunda alongside some of the biggest tech companies' CEOs.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Apple's Tim Cook, and Tesla's Elon Musk were seated with Lauren and Jeff on the inaugural platform in front of most of Trump's expected Cabinet officials.

© Getty Images Several big tech CEOs had priority seating at the inauguration

Mark and Tim also had their spouses in attendance too – a privilege not offered to most members of Congress due to space constraints inside the Capitol Rotunda.

All the living former Presidents, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, were also present at the inauguration alongside a majority of the former First Ladies, Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Dr. Jill Biden. Michelle Obama, however, skipped the inauguration.

© Getty Images Donald Trump was sworn-in as President on January 20

Trump gave a passionate speech during his inauguration, where he addressed his policies including hardline immigration laws, reimposing American control over the Panama Canal, and announced a "national energy emergency," creating external revenue service.

At the end of his speech, he promised Americans that he would be working towards a "golden age".

He said: "In recent years, our nation has suffered greatly, but we are going to bring it back and make it great again, greater than ever before. We will be a nation like no other, full of compassion, courage and exceptionalism."