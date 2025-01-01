Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash spark reaction with announcement they kept secret for months

Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash sparked a fan reaction on Wednesday when they made a very exciting announcement on social media.

Taking to Instagram on New Year's Day, the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, shared a post about their latest venture together - a new BBC fly-on-the-wall reality series titled Stacey & Joe which promises to guide viewers "through the laughter, the tears and the craziness."

© Instagram Stacey and Joe kicked off 2025 with some very exciting news

In their announcement, Joe, 42, and Stacey, 35, uploaded what appeared to be an introductory clip from their new show. It featured a wholesome clip of the pair playing outdoors at home with their children Rose, Belle, Rex and Stacey's two older sons, Leighton and Zachary.

Also making a brief appearance were the family's adorable pet pooches Peanut and Teddy, as well as their two ducks Daisy and Delilah.

In their joint caption, Stacey and Joe wrote: "A new year. A very new adventure. Coming Spring 2025. We've been so nervous & excited to share this. Here is us. All of us. In 2024 we opened up our home & made a series about our lives, family, work & everything in between. It was a huge leap into the unknown & it's been an absolute whirlwind making it."

They continued: "But last year as a family we decided to say yes to more & do things we'd never done. We have spoken about making a documentary for a long time, lots of you have asked too. So here we go. A journey with us every second of the way. Through the laughter, the tears & the craziness… We hope it makes you smile, feel good & hopefully enjoy getting to know us all a little more."

© David Fisher/Shutterstock The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2022

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with thoughtful messages. One wrote: "Yes yes yes this is the best news, I cannot wait to watch whoop whoop," while a second noted: "Eeekk I'’m so excited for this," and a third chimed in: "Oh yay this is so exciting!! Love it! You're such a lovely down to earth real family which so many people will find relatable."

The pair are no strangers to the silver screen, with Joe making a name for himself on sitcom EastEnders while Stacey has appeared on the likes of The X Factor, Sort Your Life Out and Stacey Solomon's Renovation Rescue.

© Instagram The couple named their property Pickle Cottage

Beyond this, Stacey also regularly shares home transformation videos on social media, offering fans a further glimpse inside their family life.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stacey Solomon unveils sons' wendy house at new home with Joe Swash

Together they are raising their blended family in a beautiful £1.2 million Tudor style mansion in Essex which has been sweetly dubbed Pickle Cottage. Their home features stunning interiors, a large outdoor swimming pool and a sprawling garden decked out with a life-sized Wendy house.