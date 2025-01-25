Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Stacey Solomon inundated with support following emotional news: 'My inbox is crazy'
Stacey Solomon in a blue outfit looking emotional© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Stacey Solomon inundated with support after emotional announcement

The Loose Women star is famed for her interior design skills

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
We have loved seeing Stacey Solomon show off her interior design skills as she regularly shares glimpses inside her 'Pickle Cottage', that she has lovingly decorated for her family.

The star's skills have seen her land her own homeware range with George, and during the week, Stacey was delighted to launch the latest items. The additional items have a floral theme, with daisy-shaped cushions and yellow and white pillows that carry the beautiful wildflower.

Fans have clearly been impressed with the range as they flooded the star with so much support that she took to her social media to issue thanks.

On her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-five penned: "Thank you. My inbox is literally going crazy & every message is so lovely."

A message from Stacey Solomon© Instagram
Stacey shared a heartfelt message following her announcement

The star then admitted to periods of self-doubt over her abilities, explaining: "Sometimes I really doubt myself & honestly your messages about my home collection are just the biggest confidence boost.

"Honestly this is your reminder never to let anyone (yourself included) make you feel like you don't deserve to achieve something. You can do anything you put your mind to & there are the kindest people out there ready to be right behind you to support you along the way."

Stacey Solomon backstage during the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall on May 12, 2024 in London, England. © George Gottlieb
Stacey thanked fans for their support

The star then shared a sweet video where she revealed that her young girl, Rose, three, was taking over bedtimes as she read her story herself.

Alongside a black-and-white clip of the youngster reading her book, Stacey jested: "Rose likes to read the bed time stories in our house."

joe swash and stacey solomon and five kids on beach© Instagram
The star shares her home with her family

Despite being a queen of style, Stacey still isn't afraid of reaching out to her fans for help. Earlier this week, she called upon her legions of loyal followers for their advice on her latest home makeover.

She posted a video panning around the room, captioned: "Project pink is well underway," though the whole room was covered in building materials, so no pops of pink could be seen.

Stacey Solomon on bed surrounded by Halloween decorations© Instagram
Stacey shares regular insights into her glamorous home

Later on, she shared a glimpse at the stunning cupboards going in the room, asking her followers whether she should opt for gold or chrome handles. A poll added to the post was almost unanimous, with 75 per cent of people picking gold.

The decision for her utility room makeover is part of Stacey's "January reset" which has seen the star go over Pickle Cottage from top to bottom, tidying and cleaning the house, making it perfect for her, Joe and the whole family.

