Stacey Solomon makes bold life change weeks before her major reality TV debut

Stacey Solomon is set to expand her business empire with a new venture inspired by her beloved family home, Pickle Cottage.

The Sort Your Life Out star, 35, has applied to trademark the name, paving the way for a fresh range of products that could significantly boost her already impressive fortune.

A clever business move

Stacey has filed a trademark application for 'Pickle Cottage,' aiming to sell a variety of products under the brand. These include cosmetics, candles, furniture, toys, and even children's books.

If approved, this move will allow Stacey to capitalise on the popularity of her £1.2 million Essex home, where she lives with her husband Joe Swash, 43, and their children. The couple moved into the mock-Tudor property in 2021, which boasts 2.5 acres of land, an outdoor swimming pool, and multiple bedrooms.

Pickle Cottage becomes more than a home

Pickle Cottage has featured prominently in Stacey’s social media content, with fans loving her DIY projects and home organisation tips. Now, it’s set to become a fully-fledged brand.

The trademark news comes as Stacey and Joe prepare to open their doors for a new documentary series centred around life at Pickle Cottage. The series will give viewers an inside look at their family life and the ongoing renovations at the property.

Building a business empire

Since rising to fame on The X Factor in 2009, Stacey has made savvy business decisions. She runs several successful ventures, including books, clothing lines, and homeware collections.

Her company, Key Map Entertainments, was valued at nearly £3 million last year. Additionally, she launched Belle & Rose Ltd in February 2024, named after her youngest daughters, which allows her to branch into the cosmetics industry.

Despite juggling multiple projects, Stacey’s true passion lies in spending time with her family.

A shift towards family life

Speaking on the Glad We Had This Chat podcast with Caroline Hirons, Stacey shared her desire to be more present at home.

“Every year I have a team meeting with my agent and everyone on the team to say, ‘What’s your plan? What’s your goal?’” she said. “And this year, when they asked me my five-year goal, I was like, I want to be a stay-at-home mum. That is my dream, it’s my ultimate dream. I just want to be with my kids.”

Stacey, who is mum to Zachary, 16, Leighton, 12, Rex, five, Rose, three, and Belle, nearly two, admitted she feels she’s missed out on her older sons’ early years due to work commitments.

“I definitely feel like I’m at a pivotal moment in my life where Zachary is about to leave school and become an adult,” she said. “I think I’m at a point in my life where I recognise that I’ve been really busy for his life. And his life is at a really important point.”

Balancing business with family

While Stacey continues to grow her business empire, she’s determined to find balance. She recently revealed her revamped utility room at Pickle Cottage, adding a signature pink touch—a nod to her love of home improvement.

Stacey’s book, My Happy Home, details her journey from growing up in Dagenham to creating her dream family home. It’s clear that, for Stacey, Pickle Cottage is more than just a house—it’s the heart of her life and, now, a brand with the potential to become her biggest venture yet.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see more of Stacey’s life as her new documentary series is set to air soon, giving an inside look at the home and family behind the Pickle Cottage brand.