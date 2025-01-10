Penny Lancaster shares devastating post as she marks husband Rod Stewart's milestone birthday

Although Penny Lancaster was in a joyful mood as she marked her husband Rod Stewart's 80th birthday on Friday, the Loose Women star was also left saddened by the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Penny shared a striking before-and-after photo clip from the Times, which showed a devastating transformation at the city's iconic Sunset Boulevard, which is famous for its nightlife. All of the palm trees had burnt away, while the building standing at the intersection had been gutted by the flames. "Praying for those affected," the star wrote.

On her feed, the mum-of-two shared a beautiful tribute to her husband as they marked his special day. Penny shared a photo of Rod enjoying a holiday as the music legend relaxed in an eye-catching white shirt that had been partially unbuttoned.

Rod also wore a straw hat and two necklaces, including a cross pendant and a pearl necklace.

In a touching caption, Penny wrote: "Happy birthday my darling, so blessed to be sharing this day together with all our kids. Building more memories to carry with us into the future and to be held close to our hearts forever, I love you xx."

Penny's post received plenty of love from fans, including Rod's ex-wife Rachel Hunter who commented with a string of heart emojis.

Davina McCall added: "Happy Birthday Rod! Thank you for all the joy and dancing!!! Hope you all have the BEST day," and a third fan said: "Happy Birthday Sir Rod. My 70th soon and I have been a massive fan since I was 17. Have a fantastic day with your family."

The family have headed to St Bart's for Rod's milestone birthday and on Tuesday, Penny shared an insight into their celebrations. One snap featured Penny looking loved-up alongside Rod, while the second photo featured the duo posing alongside their large brood.

Rod is a proud dad to his family and previously opened up about his role as a father. Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, he shared: "I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids.

"You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems. Penny has taken her stepmother duties in her stride."