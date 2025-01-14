Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster make huge announcement after singer's milestone birthday
Subscribe
Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster make huge announcement after singer's milestone birthday
Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart © Getty

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster make huge announcement after singer's milestone birthday

The couple have previously spoken of their admiration for the King

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sir Rod Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster, have been unveiled as the latest celebrity ambassadors for the King's charity, the King's Foundation.

The rocker, who has just celebrated his milestone 80th birthday, and model, special constable and Loose Women star Penny are expected to visit the charity's headquarters Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, this week.

The couple join a growing list of high-profile ambassadors, including David Beckham, Sienna Miller, Alan Titchmarsh, Sarah Beeny and Patrick Grant, and celebrity supporter Naomi Campbell.

Singer Sir Rod, best known for his hits Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? and Maggie May, has long been a supporter of the charity and shared his delight about his new role.

"We are so pleased to be coming on board as ambassadors for The King's Foundation and look forward to lending our support to this worthwhile cause, particularly during such a significant year for the charity," he said.

Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster attend the WellChild Awards 2024 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 30, 2024 in London, England. WellChild is a national charity supporting seriously ill children and their families. Many children remain in hospital due to a lack of support for home care. Through its network of nurses, home makeovers, and family programs, WellChild helps children thrive at home. Prince Harry has been the charity's Patron since 2007 and has attended their Awards Ceremony 12 times© Getty
Sir Rod has long been a supporter of The King's Foundation

Meanwhile, Penny, also known as Lady Stewart, said: "As a volunteer special constable, the Foundation's approach to building communities – and how access to green spaces can help build better, healthier places – is particularly important to me.

"It's an honour to be working with the Foundation and I can't wait to meet more of the inspiring people who both learn with and work for the organisation."

Penny Lancaster, Rod Stewart, King Charles, David Beckham, Sienna Miller, Naomi Campbell, Edward Enninful and Alan Titchmarsh© Getty
Sir Rod and Penny with the King at the inaugural King's Foundation awards last June

During their visit, the couple will meet staff at the Health and Wellbeing Centre on the Dumfries estate to hear about the range of perimenopause programmes and support groups available on site for the local community, linked to Penny's role as patron of Menopause Mandate.

It comes after Sir Rod and Penny joined the King at the foundation's inaugural awards at St James's Palace last June, where the rock and roll star made a cheeky quip about former footballer David Beckham. Watch below...

WATCH: Rod Stewart's cheeky comment about David Beckham at royal awards

The foundation was first set up by Charles, then the Prince of Wales, in 1990, inspired by His Majesty's philosophy of harmony: that by understanding the balance, order and relationships between ourselves and the natural world, we can create a more sustainable future. The King's maternal cousin, Lord Snowdon, is the charity's Vice-President.

Dumfries House© Getty
Dumfries House in Scotland

Its textiles education programmes work to train the next generation of young craftspeople in heritage and endangered skills but it also focuses on sustainability, farming and agriculture, health and wellbeing, and architecture and urbanism.

LISTEN: The big royal events happening this year amid King Charles' ongoing treatment

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More