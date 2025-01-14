Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster make huge announcement after singer's milestone birthday

Sir Rod Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster, have been unveiled as the latest celebrity ambassadors for the King's charity, the King's Foundation.

The rocker, who has just celebrated his milestone 80th birthday, and model, special constable and Loose Women star Penny are expected to visit the charity's headquarters Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, this week.

The couple join a growing list of high-profile ambassadors, including David Beckham, Sienna Miller, Alan Titchmarsh, Sarah Beeny and Patrick Grant, and celebrity supporter Naomi Campbell.

Singer Sir Rod, best known for his hits Da Ya Think I'm Sexy? and Maggie May, has long been a supporter of the charity and shared his delight about his new role.

"We are so pleased to be coming on board as ambassadors for The King's Foundation and look forward to lending our support to this worthwhile cause, particularly during such a significant year for the charity," he said.

© Getty Sir Rod has long been a supporter of The King's Foundation

Meanwhile, Penny, also known as Lady Stewart, said: "As a volunteer special constable, the Foundation's approach to building communities – and how access to green spaces can help build better, healthier places – is particularly important to me.

"It's an honour to be working with the Foundation and I can't wait to meet more of the inspiring people who both learn with and work for the organisation."

© Getty Sir Rod and Penny with the King at the inaugural King's Foundation awards last June

During their visit, the couple will meet staff at the Health and Wellbeing Centre on the Dumfries estate to hear about the range of perimenopause programmes and support groups available on site for the local community, linked to Penny's role as patron of Menopause Mandate.

It comes after Sir Rod and Penny joined the King at the foundation's inaugural awards at St James's Palace last June, where the rock and roll star made a cheeky quip about former footballer David Beckham. Watch below...

WATCH: Rod Stewart's cheeky comment about David Beckham at royal awards

The foundation was first set up by Charles, then the Prince of Wales, in 1990, inspired by His Majesty's philosophy of harmony: that by understanding the balance, order and relationships between ourselves and the natural world, we can create a more sustainable future. The King's maternal cousin, Lord Snowdon, is the charity's Vice-President.

© Getty Dumfries House in Scotland

Its textiles education programmes work to train the next generation of young craftspeople in heritage and endangered skills but it also focuses on sustainability, farming and agriculture, health and wellbeing, and architecture and urbanism.

LISTEN: The big royal events happening this year amid King Charles' ongoing treatment