Jennifer Garner's 3 kids feature in special message amid difficult time after L.A. wildfires

It has been a difficult, heartbreaking time for the people of Los Angeles, but Jennifer Garner is finding the silver linings.

It has been less than a month since much of the city was engulfed in flames, a wildfire crisis that left thousands without a home, including celebrities such as Billy Crystal, Martin Short, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Eric Christian Olsen, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, and Miles Teller, among many others.

The 13 Going on 30 actress did not lose her home but did lose a friend amid the fires, and as she continues to help the city and its residents recover, she has found some bright spots.

Jennifer took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a moment of "light and hope" for her community.

She posted a photo to her Stories of a couple sitting on a park bench with big smiles on their faces, and explained: "Years ago, my kids and I worked with @laparksfoundation on the donation and placement of a park bench in honor of our very close friends."

Jennifer, who shares kids Violet, 19 Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, then shared that the kids made the park bench inscription: "For Chris and Susan, who are always happy to sit and listen. With love, from your second family."

She then revealed: "Our sweet neighborhood @palisadesrc park and Rec Center are gone, but in the good news category — the bench survived!"

Earlier this week Jennifer shared another "little moment of light and hope" on Instagram, revealing that the mugs that she gifted her pastor and music director of her family's church had been recovered among the rubble.

She wrote how just a couple weeks after making the gift, "our church, along with the beautiful town surrounding it, was gone," before adding: "Ross and Zach sifted through the rubble of the church this week, looking for, well, anything. Imagine my surprise when I opened this photo — with a note 'We found one thing.'"

"My prayers join the many others for the families and business owners and communities whose lives turned upside down a month ago."

"And extend to all of you to enjoy health, safety, and your own moments of light and hope this weekend," she concluded, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with supportive comments.

"Oh this makes me cry," Rita Wilson wrote, as others followed suit with: "Sending love to you and thank you for still seeing the light and hope in such time. You are the inspiration," and: "A reminder of the light you bring to the world," as well as: "Oh Jen, this is heartbreaking and all my love to you and your congregation."