Jennifer Garner left close to tears as she shares she 'lost a friend' in LA fires

Jennifer Garner has revealed a friend whom she knew from church was killed in the LA wildfires.

The actress, who lives in the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, became emotional as she spoke about her beloved friend, a member of her church congregation.

"I did lose a friend, and it's really tender," she told MSNBC's Katy Tur, before asking that they not discuss any more details to honor the church and her friend's family

Jennifer Garner on MSNBC

Jennifer returned to the razed neighborhood to help Chef Jose Andres and his organization World Central Kitchen who are providing meals for first responders.

Jennifer and Katy also spoke movingly of the United Methodist Church, which they both attended, and which is now rubble.

Watch the moment below:

The moment Jennifer Garner is left close to tears

"It's my family's church and it's where my kids went to Sunday school," said an emotional Jennifer.

"We lit the advent candle there together a few weeks ago, we watched the kids perform, it's a preschool, a central place for our community, it's a gathering point for our community of really cool, quirky and mostly blue collar people and I loved belonging there."

"My heart bleeds for my friends," Jennifer continued. "I can think of 100 families, friends, who lost their homes. I feel guilty walking through my house. What can I offer with these hands and walls?"

© GC Images Jennifer Garner is seen on December 15, 2024 outside United Methodist Church

Jennifer is mom to Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 12 , all of whom she welcomed with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

On Tuesday, when the fires first began, the Batman actor was seen rushing to Jennifer's home from his own house close by as evacuation orders came through for those living in the path of the wildfire.

Jennifer has been staying in a rental home close to Ben's abode while her Brentwood farmhouse is being renovated.

© Getty Images Pacific Palisades on Thursday January 9

Ben lives in Brentwood, but as of Friday evening, much of Brentwood has now been place under an evacuation warning as well.

Fires have been raging across LA country for several days, and over 10,000 structures have been destroyed, and more than 150,000 people remain unde