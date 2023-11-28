Jennifer Garner left son Samuel 'mortified' during appearance with his friends – what she did

To her loving fans, Jennifer Garner may be the coolest, but when it comes to her kids, her A-List status doesn't save her from embarrassing mom moments.

When she's not dazzling red carpets or working on set, the Alias alum is a doting mom of three. Together with Ben Affleck, who she was married to from 2005 to 2018, she shares kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

While the three kids are no strangers to the spotlight thanks to their parents – plus stepmom Jennifer Lopez of course – when the 13 Going on 30 actress tried to use her Hollywood perks to impress her son's classmates, it didn't quite get the reaction she expected from her youngest.

During an appearance on Good Morning America promoting her latest comedy movie, Family Switch, Jennifer revealed her son Samuel was left 'mortified' when his famous mom took him and his entire class to go see it.

Revealing her son's unexpected reaction to GMA hosts Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and Lara Spencer, she said: "He was mortified that I invited his entire class to watch the movie."

She then confessed: "I didn't think about it until we were in the theater," adding: "Then I was sweating and thinking, 'What have I done?'"

© Getty Jennifer was recently spotted out at a Lakers Game with her son Samuel

Her son evidently did not hold back from telling her how he really felt, and Jennifer recalled Samuel turning to her to declare: "This is so embarrassing" – though she added they luckily "made it through."

Family Switch, which premieres November 30 on Netflix, also stars Ed Helms (as Jennifer's on-screen husband), Rita Moreno, Howie Mandel, plus Emma Myers and Brady Noons as Jennifer and Ed's on-screen kids.

© Getty Samuel is the actress' youngest son with Ben

Based on the 2010 children's book Bedtime for Mommy by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, the movie tells the story of the Walker family, who switch bodies with each other during a rare planetary alignment, and bond throughout their quest to return to normal.

© Getty The former couple share three kids

When asked while on GMA what her three children might do should they get a day in their mom's place, she revealed: "One would instantly go on zoom [into one of her meetings], one would open my phone and read everything. They would beeline for what they're interested in."

© Getty Jennifer's daughter Violet is her twin

Jennifer is based in California, and her kids split their time between her home in Brentwood and their dad's massive Beverly Hills estate.

Ben and wife JLo – who herself shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony – bought the $60 million mansion this year after selling their previous Bel Air home for just shy of $34 million.

