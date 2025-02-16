Meet Andy Samberg's famous wife and their children

Andy Samberg and his wife, Joanna Newsom, clearly had a destined connection, as they were already supportive admirers of each other’s work long before they were introduced by Andy’s Saturday Night Live co-star, Fred Armisen.

The singer opened up about their first encounter while she appeared on the Late Night Show with Seth Meyers back in 2016. "I was a big fan of his," she recalled.

© Getty Images The couple married in 2013

"In fact, the night that I met him, Fred Armisen brought him to one of my shows. And I had just been with my band backstage like an hour before, watching ‘Just 2 Guyz'."

However, according to Joanna, Andy was "kinda shy" at the beginning but "he always says he saw like, heart bubbles".

The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance and tied the knot in September 2013 with an intimate ceremony in Big Sur, California. The star-studded event saw the likes of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel usher in the nuptials.

© Getty Images Andy is known for appearing on SNL

Four years later, Andy and Joanna welcomed a baby girl in August 2017. The actor's Lonely Island co-star Jorma Taccone announced the news that his friends gave birth to their second bundle of joy while he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February 2023.

The couple, who reside in the Beachwood Canyon area of LA, have kept their children out of the spotlight and refrained from revealing their names. However, Andy has discussed the joys of fatherhood and revealed during E!'s Golden Globes pre-show in 2021 that he was grateful for the family time he gained during the pandemic.

© Getty Images The couple share two children

"A lot of these days are with the family, with my wife and daughter. Like sitting out in the sun or something, dancing in the kitchen," the SNL star said.

"But I would say I feel [moments of bliss] a lot these days. That's the one true silver lining of being homebound — so much wonderful family time."

But who exactly is Andy's talented musician wife, and what have they shared about their two children? HELLO! takes a closer look to reveal all the details about the doting parents.

Joanna Newsom

© Getty Images It was love at first sight

Joanna is best known for being a multi-instrumentalist and combines her stunning vocals with her talent as a harpist. The musician released her debut studio album, The Milk-Eyed Mender, in 2004, and her fourth hit album, Divers, in 2015. The star also boasted a residency in Los Angeles in May 2024.

The singer previously opened up about her relationship to Larry King back in 2015. She shared: "He's my favourite person in the world. He's the person I would most want to hang out with at any given moment."

© Getty Images The pair attend red carpets together

Despite her successful career, Andy was drawn to his wife's playful personality. "A lot of people take what she does really seriously — rightfully so, because it's this intense, beautiful, emotional stuff," he revealed to comedian Pete Holmes.

"But she's a very fun, silly person sometimes. That's a big part of her."

Andy and Joanna's daughter

© Getty Images The couple keep their children out of the spotlight

People confirmed that the couple's first child was born in August 2017. Andy revealed to The New York Times that his first year as a father had been simply "beautiful". He said: "It's been the best thing that's ever happened to me. Just like a beautiful, incredible dream.

"It has surpassed every expectation I ever had. It's definitely been very blissful."

It seems the little girl is set to follow in her comedian father's footsteps as Andy revealed the pair share a similar sense of humor. "She's still really young, but she has started just sitting there and making fart noises with her mouth and then laughing really hard," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017.

"So I was like, 'Oh, well, I've taught her everything I know'."

© Getty Images Andy's daughter is following in her mom's footsteps

While appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Andy revealed: "There was a long time where she would talk a lot about how Mommy was funny, and Daddy is not funny. But now she's keying into my thing. She realizes like I'll just keep doing something until she laughs."

However, the couple's daughter has also inherited her mom's talent when it comes to playing the harp. Andy shared that his daughter was given a small harp as a baby while he appeared on Conan in 2020.

"There's a company, Lyon & Healy, that makes harps and ... when it got out that we had had a kid, they very nicely sent a very tiny Lyon & Healy child harp to us as a gift," he said.

"My daughter does sometimes get on there and sort of start strumming it and emulating her mom. It's pretty cute."

The couple's second child

Andy and Joanna have kept details about their youngest child extremely private. Jorma revealed the birth of his pal's child on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He said: "We were supposed to do a cameo, like as The Lonely Island, and it coincided with Andy having his second child."