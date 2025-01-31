Sharon Stone oozes siren as she flaunts legs in glitzy jumpsuit

Sharon Stone looked sensational in an all-red ensemble as she stepped out at the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection on Thursday evening.

The Fatal Attraction actress stole the limelight in a sparkly Nicolas Jebran jumpsuit that featured a trench-style collar, a plunging neckline, and wraparound detailing to cinch the waist. The eye-catching garment was embellished with intricate scarlet sequins that added a tone of Hollywood chic to the star-studded red carpet. The dazzling look was completed with a silver metallic clutch bag from The Moirè and a pair of matching Roberto Cavalli heels.

The 66-year-old frosted her décolletage with a diamond-encrusted chain necklace and opted for a pair of gleaming silver hoops. Sharon's short blonde locks were swept back into her signature pixie cut with a stylish quiff courtesy of her hairstylist Sebastian Scolarici. Meanwhile, her makeup oozed soft glamor with a silver eye, a bronzed cheek and a tasteful red lip perfected by Eldo Ray Estes.

© Getty Images All eyes were on Sharon Stone as she donned a glittery jumpsuit

The star took to Instagram to show off her jaw-dropping ensemble with a photograph that exuded sultry siren. The snap depicted Sharon leaning on the side of a vintage-inspired elevator while she lifted up her left leg onto the adjacent wall. The star served with an effortless face as she posed for the camera.

Sharon captioned the image: "It’s good to have a leg up in NYC @american_heart #americanheartassociation."

© Instagram Sharon lifted up her leg for the photo

Later that evening, the star slipped into another shimmering garment for the American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert at the Lincoln Center. The second outfit was a burgundy number adorned with gleaming sparkles. Sharon looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown that featured long-sleeves, a high neckline, and a daring side slit on the leg.

© Getty Images The star opted for a outfit change later in the night

It seems Sharon's legs have recovered following her revelation that the LA wildfires left her unable to walk without aid. The star has been busy helping displaced families in Los Angeles and shared that her sister even opened a store called The Coop on Beverly Boulevard for people to drop off items for those impacted by the fires.

The star's charitable nature doesn't come as a surprise considering she has been advocating for female health after experiencing a major stroke in 2001. She said: "We understand that our gynecological health was never addressed until 2002. We tested hormones on men, and we wonder why these [health issues exist]."

© Getty Images Sharon Stone attended The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2025

She added: "An imbalance of hormones can cause a stroke, so we really have to look at the fact that we need to invest in women's healthcare because we don't want to be one of those countries who end up with a bunch of men who don't have women to be with."

Sharon is a mom to three sons; Roan, Laird 19, and Quinn, 18, and the family resides in Beverly Hills.