Sharon Stone, 66, reveals LA wildfires left her unable to walk without help

Sharon Stone has been working to help displaced families in Los Angeles amid the ongoing wildfires, and appeared live on TV with her son to make a call out for help.

The actress shared how her sister and a friend had opened a store called The Coop where anyone can drop off gently used items for people impacted by the fires to take. The store is open now on Beverly Boulevard.

But Sharon also revealed that her son Roan has also been helping her.

Sharon is mom to three sons; Roan, Laird 19, and 18-year-old Quinn.

"If you need things, come to The Coop. This is for people who need any of these things, please come there. This is where you can get them, it's a distribution center," said Sharon.

© Corbis via Getty Images Sharon Stone and Roan attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2021

Sharon lives in Beverly Hills which so far had not been affected by the fires, which have ravaged Pacific Palisades, Altadena and neighboring suburbs, and Runyon Canyon.

Six people have been confirmed dead so far, and over 30,000 acres have burned; neither the Palisades fire nor Eaton fires are contained.

© Getty Images Fires have ravaged neighborhoods across LA County

Sharon has been helping friends and family, however, adding that she is "loading up trucks and taking everything we have over to The Coop" to create space to allow people to move in with her and the boys.

The Los Angeles wildfires have killed six people and destroyed over 2000 structures in 48 hours including the family homes of the likes of Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

© Getty Images Flames from the Palisades Fire burn a church in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood

The Palisades Fire began on Tuesday, January 7 and forced evacuation of at least 30,000 residents in the affluent community where many Hollywood A-listers live. The fire has grown to over 20,000 acres with zero containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, and it has swept down to Malibu and the Pacific Coast Highway where over 100 beachside homes were lost.

Another major fire, the Eaton Fire, broke out in the hills above Altadena, a community in northern Los Angeles County, and has ravaged the suburb leaving hundreds of homes destroyed.

The Sunset Fire at Runyon Canyon, also led to further evacuations but orders have since been lifted, while a new fire erupted on Thursday afternoon in West Hills, leading to more evacuation orders.