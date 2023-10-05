Sharon Stone, 65, opens up on near-death experience: ‘I lost everything’

In a deeply personal and candid interview, Sharon Stone revisited a pivotal moment in her life, opening up about the near-death experience that reshaped her world in ways she could never have anticipated.

Back in 2001, The Basic Instinct star faced a harrowing health crisis. A ruptured vertebral artery caused internal bleeding in her brain for a staggering nine days. The medical prognosis was grim; she was given a mere 1 per cent chance of survival.

As she navigated this critical juncture, she felt a palpable sense of isolation, revealing to People: "My father was there for me, but I would say that was about it."

Reflecting on the support she received during this time, the 65-year-old commented on the transient nature of relationships in Hollywood, saying: "I understand if you want to live with solid citizens, don’t come to Hollywood."

Prior to this life-altering incident, Sharon's life seemed to be on an upward trajectory both professionally and personally.

Five years earlier, her remarkable performance in Casino had earned her an Oscar nomination.

On the personal front, she had adopted her son Roan, now 23, with her then-husband, newspaper editor Phil Bronstein. The family expanded in subsequent years with the adoption of two more sons, Laird, 18, and Quinn, 17.

However, in the aftermath of her health crisis, she faced significant personal and professional challenges.

Her marriage to Bronstein came to an end in 2004, and she felt the industry's distancing echo as opportunities dwindled.

Sharon shared the weight of these setbacks, saying: "I lost everything." This encompassed not only her finances and career but also deeply personal aspects of her life, like custody of her child. "I lost all those things that you feel are your real identity and your life," she continued.

While the repercussions of that period lingered, Sharon's resilience and determination have enabled her to find acceptance and contentment. "I never really got most of it back," she admits, "but I’ve reached a point where I’m okay with it, where I really do recognize that I’m enough."

Today, Sharon is channeling her experiences into meaningful endeavors. She holds a seat on the board of the Barrow Neurological Foundation, an institution at the forefront of neurological research and treatment. Dr. Michael Lawton, the surgeon credited with saving Sharon's life, leads this medical institute in Arizona.

The actress is actively involved in the Foundation's activities and will host its annual Neuro Night fundraiser on Oct. 27. Praising Sharon's involvement, Dr. Lawton says, "She’s an inspiration to those who suffer from anything neurological."