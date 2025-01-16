Sharon Stone reveals true thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joining Montecito community

Sharon Stone is neighbours with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the film actress has shared what the couple are like.

Speaking in a new interview, Sharon was asked about her neighbours. "You know, the thing about them that is so great is they didn't come here to live off of our community, they came here to be a part of our community," she explained. "My friend said she was sitting in her car and they bicycled across the street and waved at her while she was sitting at the red light.

"They're a part of our community, they've become a giving, caring, participating part of our community. They're not here to be like 'Would you like to kiss my butt?'"

The Duke and Duchess have shown how involved they are in the community as they assisted with relief efforts following the recent wildfires across Los Angeles.

© Alamy Stock Photo Harry and Meghan have helped with the relief effort

Harry and Meghan have made donations through their Archewell Foundation and have opened their Montecito home to loved ones who were forced to evacuate, HELLO! can confirm.

The pair donated clothing, children's items, and other essential supplies to those affected by the fires and have been in direct contact with chef José Andrés and his World Central Kitchen, which provides meals to communities in the wake of natural disasters to help where needed.

© Netflix Sharon praised how the couple have integrated into the community

HELLO! also understands that the Duke and Duchess are actively working with their team at the Archewell Foundation to identify ways to support the communities most impacted including volunteering and mental health recovery.

One of the organisations supported by Harry and Meghan is the Altadena Girls Fire Recovery Fund. It's been confirmed that the Duchess spent a day with the group, and she arrived carrying clothes and new beauty products, alongside lunch for other volunteers. Meghan also visited affected families, speaking with them directly, and assisting girls with the shopping.

© Getty Sharon was impacted by the recent wildfires

A source recently confirmed that Harry and Meghan have integrated themselves into the exclusive community. "They support their friends' causes and make it a point to show up," the insider close to the couple told HELLO!.

