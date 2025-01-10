Did Simone Biles let slip major news about her Olympic future?

Simone Biles was a surprise guest on The Today Show on Friday January 10, appearing to wish Hoda Kotb a fond farewell.

But during her segment, the anchors realized they may have broken some news when Simone told Hoda she hoped they would be in LA together, before smiling wide as she realized she misspoke.

LA will host the 2028 Olympics; Hoda has covered the Olympics for NBC for decades and it is where she first met Simone.

Watch the moment below:

Watch as Simone Biles hints that she may return for Olympics LA 2028

Hoda went on to ask Simone to repeat what she said and she said: "Whatever that means for the both of us."

Simone currently lives in Chicago with her husband Jonathan Owens, who is a safety for the Chicago Bears in the NFL.

© Getty Images Simone and husband Jonathan Owens of the Chicago Bears kiss prior to a game

Her comments may have been a reference to Jonathan potentially moving to Los Angeles; Jonathan signed a two-year contract with the Bears in 2024 but NFL teams can let players out of their contracts.

There are two teams in LA, the Chargers and the Rams.

However, a return to the Olympics in 2028 seems more likely, whether on the mat or in the commentating booth.

© Getty Images Simone poses with her Paris 2024 Olympic medals

The 2024 Olympics saw Simone boost her medal count to 11, making her the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history.

At the time, Hoda asked her about her future plans and Simone replied: "You never say never."

"The next Olympics is on home turf. So you just never know," she added.

© Getty Images Simone competes in the Balance Beam Final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games

She has not confirmed retirement from the Olympics, but she recently told Sports Illustrated that it felt "greedy" to compete for more.

"I’ve accomplished so much, there’s almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I’m at a point in my career where I’m humble enough to know when to be done," she said.

"If you go back, you’ll be greedy. Those are the consequences," she continued.

"But that’s also your decision to decide. What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it’s like, prom, college. Now it’s like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What’s really worth it?"

© Instagram / Simone Biles Simone and Jonathan wed in 2023

Simone and Jonathan tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May 2023. However, before their destination wedding, they legally tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in Houston, Texas, the month prior.