Simone Biles gives verdict over Olympic return as she talks family planning with Jonathan Owens

Since her impressive performance at the Paris Olympics in 2024, Simone Biles has had fans from across the world wondering: will the Greatest Of All Time gymnast make a comeback for the 2028 games on her home turf?

© Getty Images Simone Biles basking in her Olympic glory

The star has kept her life simple since returning home, supporting her husband Jonathan Owens as he plays for the Chicago Bears in the NFL. But now, the star has revealed her chances of whether she'll head to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated for her iconic cover, Simone set the record straight about just how likely she would be to return to the Olympics.

© Getty Images Simone is the ultimate NFL WAG

According to the star, the Los Angeles Olympics would have to be a matter of "life and death" for her to consider returning.

"Because I've accomplished so much, there's almost nothing left to do, rather than to just be snobby and to try again and for what? I'm at a point in my career where I'm humble enough to know when to be done."

© Michael Reaves Simone Biles is married to Jonathan Owens

She continued that there was a major sacrifice that came with committing to the Olympics, which she wasn't certain she'd be willing to take now that she is married and considering starting a family with her football star husband.

"If you go back, you'll be greedy," she said. "Those are the consequences. But that's also your decision to decide.

© Pascal Le Segretain Simone's husband Jonathan Owens and parents Nellie and Ronald Biles celebrate as the Team United States wins the gold medals during the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final

"What sacrifices would be made if I go back now? When you’re younger, it's like, prom, college. Now it's like, starting a family, being away from my husband. What's really worth it?" She asked without an answer.

WATCH: Simone Biles: the gymnastics icon with eyes on Olympic glory

At 27 years old, Simone is older than the average female gymnast. Notoriously, gymnastics is not a career with longevity, although it's improved over the years. The average age of Team USA increased from 16.45 in 1992 to 22.47 in 2024.

Simone and Jonathan married in April 2023

The record breaking star became the oldest woman to claim the gold medal in the all-round gymnastics competition since 1952. In fact, Ludmilla Tourischeva was the last woman to win the accolade who was not a teenager, as she turned 20 just weeks before she won in 1972.

The star has been open about her desire to start a family. She told Today that she and Jonathan "always" talk about starting a family, as she "most definitely" envisions herself as a mom.

But before the couple embark on that journey, they have certain goals they hope to accomplish. "We both have goals we’d like to achieve before starting a family," Simone explained, though she quipped that Jonathan "would have had [kids] yesterday if he could have."