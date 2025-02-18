Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco make $35m decision after engagement

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are firmly in a love bubble following their engagement back in December last year. It seems the couple are setting down their roots as they have reportedly purchased a jaw-dropping Beverly Hills mansion for an eye-watering $35 million.

The Spanish-style residence boasts seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a library, a greenhouse, a fitness center, and a pool. According to TMZ, the couple bought the abode in the same month they announced their engagement. The couple previously spent their time at Benny's "kooky" stateside pad that is decked with vintage finds, bold colors and quirky artworks.

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s New Song Scared Of Loving You The couple are set to release an album together

Speaking with Architectural Digest about the aesthetic of his lounge, Benny said: "I really do believe in, like, energy of, like, artwork and music and places and I dunno, it makes me feel good when I'm in this room and I can kind of just, like, forget about the outside world for a second, and then be flooded with anxiety the second I leave this room."

The exciting news comes after the 32-year-old actress and her 36-year-old music producer fiancé announced they are releasing an album together, titled I Said I Love You First.

© Getty Images The couple have purchased a new home together

Selena took to Instagram to share all about the project: "I always trick you guys, my new album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco, is out on (March 21).

"Our first song, Scared Of Loving You is out now on all streaming platforms. Merchandise and signed products for the album are available for pre-order now. We can’t wait to share this special project with you soon!"

The Disney star then posted a video of the single and penned: "How would they love you, as much as I love you [heart emoji] Scared of Loving You, song and lyric video, with @itsbennyblanco out now!"

The video depicts the couple enjoying a date at Disneyland as they can be spotted on the theme park's rides while embracing sweetly.

Selena wrote the track in collaboration with her husband-to-be, with the single also produced by Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell. The press release noted that the album "celebrates the pair’s love story, giving fans a unique window into their relationship".

The Emilia Pérez actress announced her engagement via an Instagram carousel as she penned: "Forever begins now." The gleaming ring features a solitaire design and marquise-shaped diamond stone.

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez exudes happiness in engagement announcement post

The post included an image of the star's manicured hand, a Taco Bell feast complete with champagne bottles, and a stunning selfie of Selena beaming with joy.

Blanco commented: "Hey wait… That's my wife."

Selena has been busy attending a slew of star-studded events in recent weeks and graced the 2025 BAFTAs red carpet in custom Schiaparelli. The gown oozed Old Hollywood glamor with an off-the-shoulder black velvet underlay and a silver halterneck maxi dress. The garment was embellished with intricate beads that cascaded down the dress. Selena paired the glitzy number with black pointed-toe heels and a stack of jewelry courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The singer's luscious raven locks were slicked back into a bun with an elegant side parting while her makeup was left radiant with a winged eye, a touch of blush, and a pink-stained lip.