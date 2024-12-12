Benny Blanco's 'kooky' kaleidoscopic home with fiancée Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is officially engaged to her musician and record producer partner Benny Blanco. The love birds like to spend time at Benny's stateside pad – take a look inside…

Benny's 1939 property in Los Angeles is full of vintage finds, bold colours and quirky artworks. The 36-year-old opened the doors to his special residence to Architectural Digest, calling it "kooky".

The star's spectacular living room has two crushed velvet sofas with an array of vibrant cuddly teddies on it. A glass table allows his giant patterned rug to do all the talking.

Speaking about the vibe of his lounge, he said: "I really do believe in, like, energy of, like, artwork and music and places and I dunno, it makes me feel good when I'm in this room and I can kind of just, like, forget about the outside world for a second, and then be flooded with anxiety the second I leave this room."

Despite the utter love he has for this space, it's not his favourite room – that's reserved for his kitchen!

In stark contrast, his cooking space is quite minimal with all-white cabinets and worktops. This is where Benny spends a lot of time, he confesses, thanks to his love of cooking. He has his own cookery book, entitled 'A cookbook for friends: Open Wide'.

Benny occasionally shares glimpses of his property to his 1.8 million Instagram followers. One area that he likes to show off is his incredible outdoor pool that looks like it belongs in a glamorous boutique hotel. The pool is lined by sun loungers and he has a colour-pop sun umbrella, making it an ideal place for hosting his pals. It is also surrounded by high bushes to provide privacy for the area.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's love story

Benny and Selena started dating in 2023 – going public with their romance in December of the same year, over four years after collaborating on a song with J Balvin and Tainy.

When they went Instagram official, Selena said: "He is my absolute everything in my heart. He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. He's still better than anyone I've been with. Facts."

To announce their engagement, Selena shared a series of wonderful snaps, including her giant diamond ring. She captioned the loved-up post: "Forever begins now..." and fans and fellow celebrities were quick to share lots of love in the comments section.