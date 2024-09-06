Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pierce Brosnan's wife looks radiant in all white as she's reunited with 007 star
The couple have been happily married since 2001

Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan attends the World Premiere of "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again"
Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Pierce and Keely Shaye Brosnan were thrilled to be reunited on Friday and shared a sweet photo of the occasion with fans. 

The couple have been spending time apart due to work commitments, but they're back in each other's arms and couldn't be happier. 

Keely, 60, posted a snapshot with her husband in which they were twinning in all white outfits.

She looked radiant with her smooth, tanned complexion and her brunette locks tied back into a tight ponytail. 

She wore a gathered top and carried a bunch of flowers, presumably a gift from the James Bond actor. 

"Reunited and it feels so good," she captioned the photo before fans rushed to comment on the fresh-faced photo. 

"You two are so beautiful together. Your love is spectacular," wrote one, while a second said: "You and your Irishman. Radiant examples of true love."

Keeley and Pierce's wedding day© Instagram
Keeley and Pierce's wedding day

Pierce was recently applauded for being the ultimate gentleman by his former co-star, Halle Berry

The pair worked together on 2002's Die Another Day and she told Wired: "He will always be my Bond, always. I'm a Pierce Brosnan fan."

halle berry and pierce brosnan © Getty Images
Halle worked with Pierce on Die Another Day

She went as far as to say: "He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn't be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan."

In real life, Pierce and Keely recently celebrated 23 years of marriage. 

Pierce posted a montage of photos and a heartwarming tribute to his wife. 

Dylan Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith, Pierce Brosnan and Paris Brosnan attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California© Daniele Venturelli
The couple share two sons

"Happy 23rd anniversary my darling Keely," he wrote. "My beautiful brown-eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west. All my love, should I fall behind wait for me."

In turn, she penned some kind words too. "August 4th, 2001, Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland," she said of their wedding day. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest person I have ever known. Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial.

Keely Shaye Smith leaning on Pierce Brosnan's shoulder in a white dress© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock
They're still very much in love

"Here's to the next 23 years together. May they continue to be creative, adventurous, loving, inspiring, and joyful. Time flies on love's wings."

Keely has called Pierce her "rock," and says he is "everything" to her. 

pierce brosnan keely shaye smith red carpet© Getty Images
They make a stunning couple

The couple have been together for over three decades, first meeting in April 1994 at a party in Mexico, which Kelly was covering as a journalist and where she was meant to be interviewing Cheers star Ted Danson. They had their first date just days later, during which they "sat down under the stars and he held my hand". 

They've been together ever since. 

The couple share sons Dylan, 27, and Paris, 23, both of whom have also followed their parents into the entertainment industry with explorations of art, modeling, and filmmaking.

