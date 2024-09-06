Pierce Brosnan's wife looks radiant in all white as she's reunited with 007 star

Pierce and Keely Shaye Brosnan were thrilled to be reunited on Friday and shared a sweet photo of the occasion with fans.

The couple have been spending time apart due to work commitments, but they're back in each other's arms and couldn't be happier.

Keely, 60, posted a snapshot with her husband in which they were twinning in all white outfits.

She looked radiant with her smooth, tanned complexion and her brunette locks tied back into a tight ponytail.

She wore a gathered top and carried a bunch of flowers, presumably a gift from the James Bond actor.

"Reunited and it feels so good," she captioned the photo before fans rushed to comment on the fresh-faced photo.

"You two are so beautiful together. Your love is spectacular," wrote one, while a second said: "You and your Irishman. Radiant examples of true love."

Pierce was recently applauded for being the ultimate gentleman by his former co-star, Halle Berry.

The pair worked together on 2002's Die Another Day and she told Wired: "He will always be my Bond, always. I'm a Pierce Brosnan fan."

She went as far as to say: "He restored my faith in men on that movie. There couldn't be a human who is more of a gentleman than Pierce Brosnan."

In real life, Pierce and Keely recently celebrated 23 years of marriage.

Pierce posted a montage of photos and a heartwarming tribute to his wife.

"Happy 23rd anniversary my darling Keely," he wrote. "My beautiful brown-eyed girl, my north, my south, my east and west. All my love, should I fall behind wait for me."

In turn, she penned some kind words too. "August 4th, 2001, Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland," she said of their wedding day. "You are the finest, loveliest, tenderest person I have ever known. Happy Anniversary my love @piercebrosnanofficial.

"Here's to the next 23 years together. May they continue to be creative, adventurous, loving, inspiring, and joyful. Time flies on love's wings."

Keely has called Pierce her "rock," and says he is "everything" to her.

The couple have been together for over three decades, first meeting in April 1994 at a party in Mexico, which Kelly was covering as a journalist and where she was meant to be interviewing Cheers star Ted Danson. They had their first date just days later, during which they "sat down under the stars and he held my hand".

They've been together ever since.

The couple share sons Dylan, 27, and Paris, 23, both of whom have also followed their parents into the entertainment industry with explorations of art, modeling, and filmmaking.