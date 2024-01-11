Pierce Brosnan's son Dylan, 26, is the spitting image of famous father in restaurant date ahead of court appearance

Pierce Brosnan is still a silver fox and it appears that looks run in the Brosnan family as his eldest son, Dylan, 26, was the spitting image of his father back in his James Bond days.

The family unit had headed out for a meal together and in photos obtained by MailOnline, the actor looked so suave in a blazer and jeans while his son almost mirrored his father in his outfit choice, albeit adding a red T-shirt to the ensemble. Even when wearing his hair long, Dylan looked just like his father back in his youth, a possible Bond in the future!

Pierce's wife, Keely Shaye Smith, also looked gorgeous for the outing, in a long blue shirt and jeans. The star also wore a pair of sunglasses against the bright January son.

The family meal came ahead of Pierce heading to court on 23 January to discover his fate after crossing into a restricted area at the Mammoth Terraces section of Yellowstone to get a closer look at the thermal features.

The actor, 70, faces charges for allegedly venturing into restricted and hazardous thermal areas at the park. A judge could issue him a fine of $5,000, however, the offence can also carry a jail-term of six months.

In 2021, a Connecticut woman faced severe consequences for similar actions, receiving a seven-day jail sentence, a $2,000 fine, and a two-year ban from Yellowstone for leaving the designated walkway and approaching the thermals.

The family's trip out also came ahead of Dylan's 27th birthday on 13 January, and it's clear that the father and son have a strong bond. Last year, Dylan produced a short film that looked back on the actor's career in art, while also reflecting on Pierce's early life, which inspired his love for painting.

In an interview with E!, Dylan and younger brother, Paris, opened up about their relationship with their father and how he has helped them forge their own paths in the industry. "I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," 22-year-old Paris said, speaking about the conversation surrounding 'nepo babies' in Hollywood, with Dylan saying they were trying to "pave our own way".

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," the 22-year-old added. "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

