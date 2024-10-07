David Beckham's rarely-seen sister just had a Chanel fashion makeover

The Beckham family celebrated a big moment at the weekend; the launch of their eldest son Brooklyn's new hot sauce, which is called Cloud 23, at a Whole Foods store in London. The whole Beckham clan were there to cheer on Brooklyn, who is married to Nicola Peltz.

Alongside Brooklyn and his wife was his dad David Beckham, mother Victoria, his brother Romeo, sister Harper, and Nicola's brother Will Peltz. The group were also joined by David's sister Joanne and mum Sandra. What a line up!

© Instagram Joanne looked so chic alongside her nephew, his wife Nicola Peltz and mum Sandra

David rarely shares details of his lookalike sister, who lives a relatively private life, so it was fab to see her. The 42-year-old looked incredible! The blonde beauty dressed in head-to-toe black and added a gorgeous denim trench coat.

© Instagram Brooklyn looked in great spirits as he posed with his grandmother and auntie Joanne

We love her classic black loafers and she also carried a stunning Chanel 19 bag. Fabulous!

All about Joanne

Joanne is David's younger sister. She used to be a hairdresser before changing careers and went on to launch a brand called 'We Are Your City'; a luxury concierge service, which sadly closed in 2020.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Joanne Beckham is incredibly close with her brother David

In 2017, Joanne began dating Big Brother contestant Kris Donnelly, and the couple went on to welcome their first daughter Peggy. Sadly, six months after the tot was born, they separated.

There are seven years between Joanne and her big brother David, yet the siblings share a close bond. She is a doting aunt to David and Victoria's four children and has previously shared candid snapshots of the famous family on her private Instagram page.

Brooklyn's hot sauce

Brooklyn, 25, announced the launch of his new business venture last month, showing off the stylish design of the bottle, which had fans initially thinking it was a beauty product!

The artistic bottle features a label with cherubs and fluffy clouds, finished with a spherical wooden lid.

Speaking about the sleek design, Brooklyn told Delish: "I wanted to make the sexiest condiment bottle, which I think I did pretty well. I wanted to create something that looks really good on a table and not just in the fridge."