Angelina Jolie's son Pax turns 21 — inside his challenging year

Angelina Jolie is not only celebrating Thanksgiving with her six children, but an extra special milestone as her son Pax turns 21 years old today. It's no doubt that as the family gathers in their Los Angeles home, it'll be an even more joyous occasion than usual.

But it's been a difficult year for Pax, who suffered a serious accident which landed him in hospital. He has since been spotted with his mom in public, as she promotes Maria, her first film in three years.

Here's everything we know about Pax's emotional journey this year.

Pax's e-bike accident

© Gotham Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt have a close relationship

On July 29, Pax was rushed to hospital after he crashed his e-bike into a car. The now-21-year-old was riding along Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles, during rush hour traffic at approximately 5pm that evening, per TMZ.

He was allegedly not wearing a helmet and sustained head injuries, although he was confirmed as stable and discharged from the hospital in early August.

Recovery

© Robin Marchant Pax seen sporting visible scars on his forehead and an arm cast discreetly hidden beneath his black suit jacket

People reported that it would be a long road of recovery and physical therapy, and he was spotted on September 5 with his mom wearing a purple cast on his arm.

Pax would join her on the red carpet as they attended the premiere of her directorial pursuit, Without Blood, during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox. Traveling to Canada, he seemed in high spirits, donning a dark pair of sunglasses.

His scars from the incident were visible on his forehead, and he wore an arm cast discreetly hidden beneath his black suit jacket.

His previous car incident

© GEOFF ROBINS Pax suffered two accidents this year

Just two months before his e-bike accident, Pax reportedly wrecked his Tesla, crashing it into a parked box truck outside RED Studios in Hollywood. Incident reports from the company, seen by TMZ, confirmed the accident, with reports alleging that law enforcement were called to the scene.

Pax was reportedly not under the influence, and it's unclear how the crash happened, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, as he was allowed to leave the scene.

Working with his mom

© Joy Malone Pax supported his mom on the set of Maria

While it's undoubtedly been a tricky year for Pax, he's kept a close bond with his mom. Both he and brother Maddox took on behind-the-scenes roles during Maria, undertaking Asistant Directing work, which their mom said they had done "quite a few times."

She praised their presence, as they were on hand to support her through the more intense scenes of Maria, meaning that she "usually went home feeling pretty light," before returning the next day for more gruellingly emotional scenes.

She added that she felt lucky to be "supported to let it all out and have a safe place to do so" in acting. "I wish that for everybody — that they can be supported and surrounded by people. They can just scream and cry it out and feel all that they feel."