Stacey Solomon makes shocking change to house – watch video

Stacey Solomon may be a mother-of-three and a hard-working member of the Loose Women panel, but yet she still finds time to tackle many DIY projects around her Essex home, and this time she has astounded us by dyeing her own carpets!

The star took to Instagram Stories late on Tuesday night to film herself spraying her cream carpet with a dark grey dye. She wrote: "Thought I'd try and dye my carpets, they're so gross and beyond cleaning repair so I thought before I buy all new carpet, I'd give this a go for 30 quid. Even if it comes out awful, I've had a lot of fun tonight, so it was worth it."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon tackles the messy job of dyeing her own carpets

The next video then showed the presenter using the machine to coat her carpet in grey paint, and she admitted that she found the process so satisfying. We are yet to see the finished results, but the transformation is already pretty dramatic.

Stacey explained: "So it's going to take another coat a few days to dry and then I need to deep wash it. As soon as it's done, I'll let you know exactly what I used, what I did, and if it worked and if it was worth it or not - at the moment I can't tell at all."

Stacey lives with Joe Swash and her three boys

One fan was quick to reply to her post to point out the late hour that Stacey had decided to embark on this mammoth project. The follower said: "Stace, I love ya, dyeing your carpets at 10:30pm at night." To that, Stacey replied: Yeah, I don't know what possesses me to do this either if I'm honest."

We will be eagerly refreshing Instagram to see Stacey's conclusion on her carpet dyeing mission, but we can't promise that we'll be convinced to tackle such a thing ourselves.

Stacey created a makeshift beach in her bathroom

The former X-Factor star is no stranger to mess in her home, as back last month she decided to transform her bathroom into a sandpit for her boys to play in. But we have to admit, her clean-up operation was flawless, and there wasn't a grain of sand left at the end.

