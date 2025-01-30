Liam Payne to feature in Netflix series filmed before his tragic death

Liam Payne will make a posthumous appearance in the upcoming Netflix series, Building The Band. A talent competition with a Love is Blind-esque twist, the show – which was filmed last year – has an intriguing premise.

According to the streamer: "A group of talented singers will enter the competition for the opportunity of a lifetime: to find their perfect bandmates solely based on musical compatibility, connection, and, most importantly, merit."

© Jeff Spicer Liam Payne will appear as a guest judge on the Netflix competition show, Building the Band

Set to premiere during the course of 2025, Liam is billed as a guest judge and will star alongside Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland and Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger.

Marking one of Liam's final projects, Building The Band was confirmed by Netflix in September 2024, just one month before the One Direction star tragically died.

© Getty The singer died in October 2024 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel

On October 16, fans were left devastated after 31-year-old Liam fell from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Authorities had responded to an emergency call at the Casa Sur Hotel, located in the leafy Palermo neighbourhood of the Argentine capital. Ambulance workers later confirmed the singer's death after finding him in an interior patio of the hotel.

Liam's cause of death was confirmed as multiple traumas that led to internal and external haemorrhage. Early toxicology reports from the investigation confirmed the presence of several substances in Liam's system, including cocaine, benzodiazepines, crack cocaine, and the recreational drug known as 'pink cocaine.'

The late star's funeral was held on Wednesday 20 November in the Home Counties, with family, friends and his ex-partner Cheryl paying tribute. The singer's former bandmates – Harry Styles, 30, Niall Horan, 31, Zayn Malik, 31, and Louis Tomlinson, 32 – were all in attendance.

© VICTOR AUBRY/SIPA/Shutterstock Liam pictured with Katie Cassidy

At the time of his death, Liam was in a long-term relationship with influencer, Katie Cassidy, who was pictured arriving at St Mary's Church in Amersham. Her friend, Damian Hurley – the son of Elizabeth Hurley – accompanied her to the funeral.

Currently, the Public Prosecutor's Office in Argentina continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Liam's death, however, five people have since been charged. Among them, Liam's friend, Roger Nores, the hotel's manager, and a receptionist were all accused of manslaughter. Meanwhile, two others, a hotel employee and a waiter have been charged with supplying cocaine, according to Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office.

© Getty Images Building the Band was one of Liam's final projects

Alongside Building The Band, Liam had several projects in the works before he died, including the track, Do No Wrong, which he'd recorded with North Carolina singer Sam Pounds.

When the news of Liam's death was made public, Sam announced that he would postpone the release of their song, as it was important for Liam's "family to mourn in peace and in prayer".