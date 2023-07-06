Who is Victor Wembanyama, NBA star whose security allegedly slapped Britney Spears?

Britney Spears has reportedly filed a police report in Las Vegas after an incident with San Antonio Spurs basketball player Victor Wembanyama and his security team.

But who is the 19-year-old French basketball player, the ninth tallest NBA player of all time? Here is all we know...

© Aurelien Meunier Victor Wembanyama of team France All Star playing in 2022

Who is Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama was born January 4 2004 in France. He was selected first overall in the 2023 NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs, after playing for three professional French teams since 2019.

How tall is Victor Wembanyama?

Victor is seven feet and five inches tall, or 2.26 meters. It makes him the tallest active NBA player in the 2023-2024 season and the ninth tallest of all time.

© Sarah Stier Victor Wembanyama (R) shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L)

When did Victor Wembanyama join Spurs?

During the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 2023 the Texas team picked VIctor. The pick made headlines for several reasons, including the fact that Victor is the first French player ever picked first in the draft.

The Spurs were able to pick Victor first in the draft as they were the bottom team in the 2022-2023 season, winning 22 games but losing 60.

© Aurelien Meunier Victor was in town ahead of his first game

Does Victor Wembanyama have a nickname?

He is known to fans as Wemby.

Why was Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas?

Spurs first game of the new season is on Friday July 7 2023 against the Charlotte Hornets at Las Vegas' Thomas and Mack Center.

When will Victor Wembanyama play for Spurs?

Victor is expected to make his debut for the Spurs on Friday July 7 2023 against the Charlotte Hornets. The game will air on ESPN. Following that match he is also expected to start against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, July 9, and the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, July 11.

© Tim Mosenfelder Britney has accused the security team of assault

Did Victor Wembanyama hit Britney Spears?

By all accounts, no Victor Wembanyama did not slap Britney Spears directly. On Wednesday July 5 the singer was with her husband Sam Asghari at Catch restaurant in the ARIA Hotel, Las Vegas when both she and the NBA player – who was there with his own team – were reportedly swarmed by fans.

It was reported that when Britney spotted Victor, she approached him and tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention and ask for a photo. Reports allege that his security guard, Damian Smith, then backhanded Britney in the face.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were in Vegas together

However, TMZ now allege that sources within the police department believe that "Smith pushed Britney's hand away ... and then her hand, not Smith's, struck her face".

Following the altercation it has been reported that both Victor and Damian apologized to Britney, but she made the decision to file a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigations are continuing.