Nicole Kidman reveals medical complications that left her 'terrified' after birth of daughter

Nicole Kidman shared her emotional experience of being unable to breastfeed her daughter, Sunday Rose, after her birth – an experience that left her feeling deeply distraught.

In a new interview with Time Magazine, the 57-year-old recalled the stressful days that followed Sunday's birth. "I was so terrified, asking, 'What just happened? Where's my milk?'," she said.

"I remember standing naked in the shower, and my sister helped me. She was my source of strength. She'd had five children—she had the wisdom to pass on."

Nicole was hailed as one of Time's Women Of The Year as she graced the front cover of the magazine.

Nicole and her husband, Keith Urban, tied the knot back in 2006 and welcomed Sunday Rose two years later. The couple also share 14-year-old daughter Faith Margaret, who was born via surrogacy.

The star is also an adoptive parent to Bella Cruise, 32, and Connor Cruise, 30, from her first marriage to Tom Cruise.

Sunday Rose is beginning to make waves in the modeling world as she secured a campaign deal with Italian luxury fashion house Miu Miu at the beginning of the year.

The 16-year-old was unveiled as one of the faces of the brand's Spring/Summer 2025 'Duets' campaign. Sunday stars alongside Joey King and Liu Haocun in the advertisement.

Nicole's daughter exudes elegance as she was captured in the video sitting gracefully in a chair with an oversized Miu Miu handbag resting delicately in front of her legs. The teenager donned a beige coat layered over a red zip-up sweater and a stunning white dress.

The campaign came after Sunday made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in October last year. The model strutted down Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2025 catwalk.