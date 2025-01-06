Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's teen daughter Sunday Rose, 16, steals the show in head-turning moment

Nicole Kidman’s daughter, Sunday Rose, is proving she’s more than just Hollywood royalty—she’s a rising star in her own right.

The 16-year-old made a dazzling impression at W Magazine’s exclusive party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Saturday, effortlessly commanding attention alongside some of the industry’s biggest names.

Sunday, the eldest daughter of Nicole and Keith Urban, looked effortlessly chic in a stylish blue co-ord paired with opaque tights, exuding confidence as she mingled with A-list guests. While Baby Girl star Nicole, 57, radiated glamour in a royal blue blouse and oversized blazer, all eyes were on her lookalike daughter, who is fast becoming a fixture in the fashion world.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nicole Kidman's parenting rule her children aren't impressed by

The teenager seemed right at home in the star-studded crowd, posing for photos with Wicked star Cynthia Erivo and Netflix sensation Joey King.

Having already made waves in the industry with her modeling debut, Sunday is no stranger to the spotlight. In October 2024, she stepped onto one of the most coveted runways in the world, opening the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

© Getty Images for W Magazine (L-R) Kevin Tekinel, Nicole Kidman, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Charles Levai attend W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party

Her debut, however, was met with mixed reactions online, with social media critics quick to analyze her runway walk.

Nicole later addressed the chatter, revealing that she had initially been hesitant about her daughter’s decision to walk for the luxury Italian brand. "I was like, ‘Hmm, I don’t think this is a good idea,’” she admitted in a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter. “But Miuccia just loved her and was like, ‘No, I want her.’ And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match.”

Nicole’s long-standing relationship with Miuccia Prada, whom she has known since she was 23, ultimately put her at ease.

© Getty Images for W Magazine (L-R) Nicole Kidman and Sunday Rose Kidman Urban stun at party

And Sunday’s runway moment, despite the criticism, was undeniably a statement-making debut. Dressed in a white sleeveless Miu Miu dress with a delicate ribbon embellishment, paired with grey leg warmers and black peep-toe heels, she embraced the brand’s signature playful yet sophisticated aesthetic.

While Sunday’s modeling career is just taking off, she is already embracing the perks of having a fashion-forward mother. Nicole recently revealed that her daughters frequently raid her enviable wardrobe, though the favor is rarely returned.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W M (L-R) Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman are the perfect mother daughter duo

"They raid my wardrobe all the time. I’m like, ‘Okay, what’s mine is yours,’” she said. “But I don’t raid their closet, even though I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cute.’ But I’m not allowed to take anything. It’s a one-way exchange.”

In addition to Sunday and her younger sister Faith, 13, Nicole is also a devoted mother to Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.