Rick Stein makes an emotional health admission claiming he's "not going to last much longer"

Rick Stein has spoken candidly about his health and mortality, admitting he has faced some difficult reflections following major heart surgery.

The 78-year-old chef revealed that a serious heart condition forced him to undergo a life-saving operation, leading him to confront his own future. Despite this, he remains optimistic and is focusing on enjoying life.

Rick Stein reflects on his health

Rick opened up about his experience in an interview with The Times, explaining how the procedure changed his outlook on life.

"To be honest, having had the operation and recovered, the improvement in my health has left me tremendously optimistic," he shared. "Even though at my age and with the normal realities of life, I'm not going to last that much longer, I think as long as you’ve got your health and you’re optimistic generally and enjoying your life, you don’t tend to ponder too much about how little life you’ve got left."

Rick underwent heart surgery in 2022 at the Royal Brompton Hospital after doctors discovered his aorta was failing. His cardiologist warned that without surgery, the condition would be fatal. The operation was a success, but it led him to reflect deeply on his own mortality.

A devastating loss at Rick’s restaurant

The chef’s emotional admission comes as one of his employees was tragically found dead last week.

A young chef in his 30s, who worked at The Cornish Arms, one of Rick’s restaurants in Cornwall, was discovered in staff accommodation on Grenville Road in Padstow. Police were called to the scene on Thursday, February 13, after concerns were raised for his welfare.

Despite efforts from emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Devon and Cornwall Police have confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Ian Fitzgerald, managing director of Rick Stein Restaurants, released a statement on behalf of the company.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends and all who knew him," he said. "He was a valued and much-loved member of our team and will be greatly missed."

Focusing on the future

Despite the challenges of the past year, Rick remains committed to his work and passion for food.

The chef, who first rose to fame in the 1990s with his BBC cooking series, has continued to run his successful restaurant empire while making television appearances and publishing cookbooks.

Speaking about his recovery, he admitted that he is grateful for every day. "I think the key is to enjoy what you do and not dwell too much on the inevitable," he said.

Rick Stein continues to divide his time between the UK and Australia, where he owns a restaurant in New South Wales. Though he acknowledges that age is catching up with him, he has no plans to step away from the industry he loves.

For now, he remains focused on what truly matters: good food, family, and living life to the fullest.