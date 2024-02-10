Rick Stein's nautical kitchen at private Cornwall home is a culinary haven

As a giant in the restaurant and food business, Rick Stein has become synonymous with seafood and coastal eateries.

The professional chef turned broadcaster heads up a number of restaurants under his moniker across Cornwall, Devon and other counties, too, but many might be wondering what his own kitchen looks like.

The TV host spends a lot of his time, perhaps unsurprisingly, in Padstow. Although the Cornish town is not where Rick was born and bred, he moved there when he was young and it was there the chef and his then-wife Jill Newstead opened their first restaurant in the 1970s.

© Instagram Rick Stein's kitchen is a culinary haven

Padstow to this day seemingly remains a favourite place for him and his wife, Sarah. The couple, who wed in 2011, split their time between the stunning seaside town and Australia, Sarah's homeland.

It's fitting that Rick's Cornwall kitchen is a culinary haven. In an extremely on-brand Instagram post, the chef could be seen in a corner of his kitchen holding up a tray and showing off the impressive Turbot he caught locally.

In the snap, Rick is standing at the kitchen's island which boasts a gorgeous porcelain worktop, perfect for preparing meals. In the background, matching porcelain worktops can be spotted which complement the neutral tones throughout the space.

But we love the rather fitting nautical theme of the kitchen thanks to the stunning blue cupboards spread across the kitchen and surrounding the double oven.

Again, the navy blue and white colour scheme is the perfect nod to the Rick Stein brand.

We also spy colour-coordinated cookbooks lined beautifully along the worktop, perched just behind a bottle of white wine – no doubt a bottle that will pair with the Turbot beautifully.

© Instagram Rick Stein regularly films at his home

Followers of the chef's work will know that he often films from his home in Cornwall and while he heads up the restaurants located there and in other parts of the UK, he leaves the majority of the kitchen day-to-day tasks to the more than capable team.

What's more, it's a family affair in the Stein business. Despite divorcing in the early 2000s, Rick and Jill continue to run the business as a duo and their three sons, Edward, Jack and Charles, also have a large stake in the running of the firm.

Rick Stein's kitchen at home in Cornwall View post on Instagram

Edward, their eldest, began working in the kitchens with his dad growing up and now, according to their website, "leads on all building and refurbishment projects within the business."

Jack, their second son, also worked in the kitchen with his famous dad growing up but has gone on to make a name for himself in his own stead.

He's appeared on TV shows such as Sunday Brunch and Cooking With The Stars. Their youngest, Charlie, is a director in the company and specialises in the wine branch of the empire.