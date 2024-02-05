Rick Stein shares 'improved' health update as he's supported by wife Sarah

Rick Stein has shared a health update after the restaurateur underwent major heart surgery.

The professional chef and broadcaster, 77, was told by a doctor that his aorta was failing and that surgery was needed. In 2022, Rick then had the operation in London and, fortunately, the surgery was a success.

Now, the Long Weekends presenter has said his health journey has left him "tremendously optimistic" about life.

© Kirstin Sinclair Rick Stein arrives to Chelsea Flower Show 2022 on May 23, 2022 in London, England

In an interview with The Times, the culinary giant explained: "But to be honest, having had the operation and recovered, the improvement in my health has left me tremendously optimistic."

He continued: "Even though at my age and with the normal realities of life I'm not going to last that much longer, I think as long as you've got your health and you're optimistic generally and enjoying your life, you don't tend to ponder too much about how little life you've got left."

The chef was out of breath for years before being told he needed surgical intervention, but in addition to medical professionals, Rick also credited his wife Sarah, who is 20 years his junior, for nursing him back to health.

During the same interview, Rick said: "Sas was very, very good to me during that time. She cooked for me. She's always good to me.

She's incredibly good at looking after people. But she did cook for me. She never cooks for me normally and I suddenly realised she's actually rather a good cook."

Rick also explained during a stint on The One Show at the end of 2023 that his surgery inspired him to go back to more 'Basic' recipes, which is explained in his more recent book, Rick Stein's Simple Suppers.

© Instagram Rick Stein and his wife Sarah in Australia

Prior to his marriage to Sarah, Rick was married to his first wife, Jill Newstead, with whom he set up their culinary empire in the 1970s and welcomed three sons, Edward, Jack and Charles.

All three of their sons have gone on to work not only in the food industry themselves but within the family business.

Jill and Rick ended their marriage in 2007 when it came to light that Rick had been having an affair with his now-wife, Sarah, after first meeting in Australia in the late 1990s.

© Dave Benett Rick Stein attends the Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards on May 10, 2018 in London, England

Sarah and Rick married in 2011. But Jill and Rick continue to work together as leaders of the food conglomerate.

It's clear that Rick has a strong bond with his boys and the family is often spotted together on social media. Over the Christmas period, Rick and his youngest son, Charlie, were pictured at the Christmas Festival in their beloved town of Padstow, Cornwall, where Rick first set up their seafood empire.

Beaming alongside his son, Rick shared: "Padstow Christmas Festival always feels like the start of the festive period for me. Great to be cooking live with my youngest son Charlie earlier. Recipes from Simple Suppers, of course."