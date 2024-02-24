Rick Stein's epic property portfolio: Padstow pad, London abode and Australian getaway

Rick Stein has been highly regarded in the food and restaurant industry for a number of years now, so it's perhaps unsurprising that the professional chef-turned-TV presenter has managed to bask in his success and expand his property portfolio.

The restaurant boss, 77, has many homes in the UK and beyond, with one being in his beloved Padstow, Cornwall, where he spends much of his time, and one closer to the city. But Rick also has a home Down Under where he and his wife, Sarah, thoroughly enjoy spending their time.

So much so that the chef revealed that he and Sarah typically split their time between Australia and the UK, Rick also films his television programmes from inside his homes, including his abode in Padstow. What's more, he's also active on social media, meaning we've had plenty of opportunities to have a peek inside his beautiful homes…

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Rick Stein is a renowned chef

Rick Stein's home in Padstow, Cornwall

Padstow Pad © Instagram Rick spends a lot of his time at home in Padstow, Cornwall and the coastal home is also the perfect place to film his television programmes. The chef and seafood master has generous worktop space in his kitchen including a huge island in the centre of the room. This photo also shows the large wooden dining table further down the room, ideal for when he cooks up for a storm for his wife Sarah, his three sons and their friends.

Kitchen © Instagram This photo shows a closer look inside the chef's kitchen, and it's very on-brand. In a previous Instagram post, the chef could be seen in a corner of his kitchen holding up a tray and showing off the impressive Turbot he caught locally. In the snap, Rick is standing at the kitchen's island which shows a close-up view of the gorgeous porcelain worktop. In the background, matching porcelain worktops can be spotted which complement the neutral tones throughout the space. We love the rather fitting nautical theme of the kitchen thanks to the stunning blue cupboards spread across the kitchen and surrounding the double oven.

Dining area © Instagram This photo shows another part of his kitchen-dining area, with Rick standing in front of large blue cupboards – perhaps for crockery and glassware – and we also spot some art on the wall and a matching blue clock.



Living room © Instagram We also got a sneak peek inside Rick and Sarah's living room at their home in Cornwall in this photo which was shared during the pandemic. The room has a cool and calm theme to it with a beige sofa and white bookcases which are stacked with books. They've given it a homely feel, too, with framed photographs on the wall of Rick and Sarah, as well as a large print in the centre of the wall, adding a pop of colour. We also love their white window shutters and their glass lamp.

Rick's home in west London

Living room © Instagram The professional chef has a home in west London which isn't too far from his seafood restaurant located in Barnes. There is a similar feel to the living area in London with his Cornwall abode, thanks to the light-coloured themes of white, beige and blue. Rick's London lounge also has tall bookcases full of novels and recipe books, and there is more artwork framed on the wall adding some colour. But we can't help but focus on the drinks trolley which is undoubtedly the focal point of the room. The trolley is lined with delicious tipples, as well as an ice bucket and two eye-catching animal sculptures placed on top.

Dining area © Instagram This photo shares a glimpse of the dining area at Rick's home in London and we love how much light there is. The huge wooden table has plenty of space for hosting dinner parties and there are many beige chairs placed around it. In the background, there is a blue and white floral cabinet with a TV placed on top, as well as a blue armchair in the background in front of the garden patio doors, meaning the dining area leads onto a conservatory-style sunroom and relaxation area.

Rick's abode Down Under

Living room © Instagram As mentioned, Rick and Sarah adore heading Down Under to spend time at their home in Australia. This photo was shared a few years ago showing their living room, and we love their striped sofa. There are also prints and framed photographs on the wall, as well as a high shelf for books and white shutters, too.