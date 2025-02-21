Inside Jennifer Garner's difficult year impacting her 3 children too

Jennifer Garner has been putting on a brave face following what has been a difficult time for the star.

The 13 Going on 30 actress has faced a lot of heartache in the past few months, most recently following the loss of a friend, who tragically passed away in the LA fires.

Jennifer opened up about the tragedy on MSNBC, saying: "I did lose a friend, and for our church it's really tender. So I don't feel like I should talk about her yet. But yeah, I did lose a friend who did not get out in time." She has worked tirelessly ever since to help those who have been impacted by the fires in her community.

As well as losing her friend, she is still grieving the loss of her beloved father, William Garner, who died in March. She revealed the sad news on social media in a post that read in part: "My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away – valid question).

"While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85-year-old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corner."

© GC Images Jennifer Garner has had a difficult few months

The year 2024 was especially challenging for Jennifer, as along with the death of her father, she also faced a big change at home, when her firstborn, Violet, 19, flew the nest to attend Yale. At the end of the year, her beloved pet dog Birdie also passed away unexpectedly.

While she didn't go into specifics over what she was finding difficult, Jennifer opened up about not always being as positive as it appears during a chat with her friend Molly Sims on her podcast, The Lipstick on the Rim.

Jennifer Garner recently lost a friend in the LA fires

Molly asked the star how she remains positive all the time, to which she confessed it wasn't always the case. "Molly, of all people, you know better than anyone that I don't all the time," she said. "You kind of are where you are and you just have to find the friends who can handle that for you."

The star continued: "Think of how many times I showed up at your house and just started crying, because you were safe and you were somebody I could do that with."

© Instagram Jennifer's beloved dad William passed away in 2024

She also recalled attending one of Molly's parties and having to leave because she found herself crying. "I remember you throwing a party and I walked in and I just was not ready to be around people for whatever I was going through at the time," she detailed. "I got super, super weepy and emotional and you just stopped and helped me."

While Jennifer and her ex-husband Ben Affleck are now used to their new normal with Violet living away from home, in the leadup, the actress made several references to the upcoming change on social media. This included a series of photos of herself crying, including one at her daughter's graduation.

© Instagram Jennifer Garner with her therapy dog Birdie, who sadly died in 2024

She wrote in the caption: "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate." A month later, ther mom-of-three appeared on the Today Show with her own mother, Patricia, where she spoke about family life.

Referencing her tearful Instagram post, she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones: "I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it. Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything."

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer's daughter Violet flew the nest in 2024 to attend Yale

However, when it came to the actual day, Jennifer just felt pride. She added: "Then, the day of (graduation) was so happy that there was nothing to be other than just so proud and happy." While she's had a lot on her plate, Jennifer has made sure to be there for her friends and loved ones.

She's been a big support for Ben during his split from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, as well as their three children, who are incredibly close to JLo's twins, Emme and Max.