Jennifer Garner and her sisters could be triplets in unearthed photo

Jennifer Garner shared a sweet snap of her two lookalike sisters in celebration of their birthdays this week.

The Deadpool actress took to Instagram to post a carousel that featured a slew of throwback photographs of the trio as children. The adorable tribute had fans all saying the same thing as they noticed the uncanny resemblance between Jennifer and her two sisters, Melissa and Susannah.

The first image sees the trio posing on the side of a boat, while Melissa, the eldest sister, wraps her arms around her two siblings. Further snaps documented memorable moments from Jennifer's childhood, including her sibling adventures hiking in the woods and splashing around in a small boat on a lake.

A snap from Halloween was also included in the sweet lineup and showed Jennifer and her sister laughing at the camera after carving their pumpkins. The duo donned '70s-style ensembles that featured puffy sleeves and bows adorned with a green and white striped print.

The second snap depicted the trio posing for a portrait while Jennifer was wedged between her older and younger sister. The close siblings looked identical as their hair was styled into matching bangs and they donned frilly cotton white shirts that featured a bow tie detailing on the collar. The polished shirts were layered beneath vintage-looking dresses adorned with floral designs. The sisters were the spitting image of one another as they showed off their sweet dimples and gap front teeth while smiling for the camera.

The 52-year-old's followers flocked to the comments to share their surprise over the triplet-looking siblings. One fan commented: "The Garner genes are strong my goodness."

Another fan penned: "Everyone looks alike!!! Strong family resemblance, so cute."

A third user wrote: "You have looked exactly the same all your life."

The 13 Going on 30 star reflected on being the middle child of her family and how she is "grateful" for her strong relationship with Melissa and Susannah. She captioned the heartfelt post: "My sisters’ birthdays fall on either side of this week, just as my sisters landed on either side of me. Smashed in the middle, right between Melissa and Susannah, is where I belong—more than any other spot on the planet. I’m more and more grateful to be the middle Garner Girl, buffered from the world by one big and one little. Happy birthday, Sisters."

Jennifer usually keeps her relationship with her sisters private on social media. The trio grew up in West Virginia with their mom, Patricia, and dad, William John Garner, who died at the age of 85.

Jennifer opened up about her childhood in an interview with Southern Living. She said: “What my mom did that I valued so much was to not place beauty high on the list of priorities.”

The actress revealed that she hopes her children grow up with the same values as she did. “It’s really important for my kids to see that everyone doesn’t have the lives they see in Los Angeles,” she said.

She added: "That doesn’t reflect the rest of the world. I want them to grow up with the Southern values I had—to look at people when they say hello and to stop and smell the roses. If I could do half as good a job as my mom did, I’d be pretty happy."

Jennifer shares three children, Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The former couple were married from 2005 to 2018.